GetJacked Announces Global Partnership with adjoe, Directing $2 Billion in Annual Gaming Advertising Demand Into Shopify Merchant Loyalty Programs

"GetJacked has built something genuinely differentiated at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and commerce," said Jared Goetz, Founding Investor of GetJacked. Post this

"GetJacked has built something genuinely differentiated at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and commerce," said Jared Goetz, Founding Investor of GetJacked. "Our Progressive Rewards model is designed around what actually works for shoppers, game studios, and merchants alike. The reward has to be real and reachable for the shopper, and the engagement has to be meaningful for the studio. We spent a year getting that balance right, and the result is a program that none of the three parties could have built on their own."

Merchants have responded by investing in retention, but the dominant retention tool carries its own structural problem. More than 90 percent of companies now operate a loyalty program, and every one of them is funded the same way: the merchant pays for the rewards. Loyalty has become a near-universal expense rather than a differentiator, and engagement reflects that sameness.

GetJacked inverts the funding model. Rather than merchants paying for rewards, advertisers do. Gaming studios and entertainment brands already spend heavily to acquire and engage users. GetJacked routes a portion of that existing spend into shopper incentives on merchant stores, so that every point issued generates revenue for the merchant rather than consuming margin.

"This partnership changes the underlying economics of ecommerce loyalty," said Ari Kassman, CEO of GetJacked. "Acquisition costs have made the old growth playbook unprofitable, and merchant-funded loyalty just shifts the cost rather than solving it. For the first time, the advertiser pays for the rewards, the shopper earns far more than any traditional program offers, and the merchant profits on every point issued. Loyalty stops being a line item and becomes a revenue channel."

GetJacked's proprietary Progressive Rewards architecture is what makes the model work for all three parties simultaneously. Rather than awarding a shopper the full point value simply for installing a game, GetJacked structures rewards in two stages: a smaller portion is issued at install, and the majority, typically 90 percent of the total reward, is issued when the shopper reaches a defined milestone within the game, such as achieving a specific level within a set number of days.

GetJacked's first merchant integration is live today on Lohnr (lohnr.com), an everyday luxury brand generating approximately $600,000 in monthly revenue. Lohnr's founder has worked closely with the GetJacked team throughout product development, providing direct merchant feedback that shaped the platform's reward architecture and onboarding experience. The platform is currently live in the Shopify App Store, where it has received five-star ratings from its initial reviewers.

"GetJacked has built something genuinely differentiated at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and commerce," said Jonas Thiemann, Co-Founder and CEO of adjoe. "Their model is the first we have seen that aligns the interests of advertisers, merchants, and shoppers in a single architecture, where advertising budgets create real consumer purchasing power and merchants profit in the process. We are confident this partnership will unlock significant, long-term value across the ecosystem."

About GetJacked

GetJacked (www.getjacked.io) is the Shopify loyalty platform that converts third-party advertising budgets into merchant revenue. Rather than requiring merchants to fund their own rewards, GetJacked translates marketing spend from gaming studios, streaming services, and digital brands into shopper-earned incentives, generating revenue for merchants on every point issued. Using its proprietary Progressive Rewards architecture, GetJacked aligns shopper earning milestones with game studio user acquisition objectives, delivering real, achievable rewards to shoppers while driving meaningful engagement for advertisers. The platform integrates in minutes with no engineering required, operates at zero cost to the merchant, and is backed by demand partnerships with adjoe, Hulu, Paramount+, TikTok, Coinbase, Instacart, Best Buy, and more than 100 additional global brands. GetJacked is a product of Anchor Demand, Inc.

About adjoe

adjoe is a leading global platform for mobile gaming user acquisition, trusted by the world's top game studios to drive scalable, high-quality installs and engagement. Through its proprietary technology and extensive publisher network, adjoe delivers billions of user interactions annually across mobile gaming ecosystems worldwide.

Media Contact

Teena Touch, Anchor Demand, Inc., 1 (415) 310-3125, [email protected], www.getjacked.io

SOURCE GetJacked