GetNakedJax Event Poised to Raise Critical Funds to Advance Melanoma Research

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to announce its fourth annual signature fundraising event, #GetNakedJax presented by Dream Finders Homes. Held on Thursday, October 10th at the Yards Greenhouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, #GetNakedJax unites the greater Jacksonville melanoma community for a casual evening of cocktails, dinner, live entertainment by The Band Be Easy and a spectacular auction and speakers who will highlight the importance of melanoma awareness and prevention. The event celebrates the progress that has been made in the melanoma community and raises funds to advance medical research, to educate patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma and to act as an advocate for the melanoma community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to announce its fourth annual signature fundraising event, #GetNakedJax presented by Dream Finders Homes. Held on Thursday, October 10th at the Yards Greenhouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, #GetNakedJax unites the greater Jacksonville melanoma community for a casual evening of cocktails, dinner, live entertainment by The Band Be Easy and a spectacular auction and speakers who will highlight the importance of melanoma awareness and prevention. The event celebrates the progress that has been made in the melanoma community and raises funds to advance medical research, to educate patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma and to act as an advocate for the melanoma community.

#GetNakedJax was founded in 2021 by melanoma patient, Jason Sessions, and his family with support from a dedicated committee including Melissa Papock, melanoma survivor and founder of the MRF's National Apparel Partner, Cabana Life, who will serve as this year's event committee co-chair. Since its inception, the signature event has contributed over $400,000 to the MRF in support of life-changing melanoma research.

Each year, the #GetNakedJax event funds research grants distributed by the MRF. In 2023, the event raised over $180,000 and funded the MRF's Women in Science Grant. This year, funds from the event will support an Established Investigator Award (EIA) given to a senior melanoma researcher to advance research and treatment options. In addition to supporting research grants that will enable critical treatment advancements and progress for the melanoma community, #GetNakedJax seeks to spread awareness about the importance of sun safety and the dangers of ultraviolet (UV) exposure.

According to the MRF, nearly 93% of cutaneous (skin) melanoma cases in the US are attributable to UV exposure. However, the dermatological community agrees that observing sun safe practices such as the daily use of an SPF of at least 30, wearing UPF protective clothing and obtaining an annual dermatological skin exam are the best way to prevent the onset of this disease. The #GetNakedJax event provides critical prevention and early detection education for the Jacksonville community and beyond.

To learn more, support and or attend this year's #GetNakedJax, please visit www.getnakedjax.org.

To support critical melanoma research in finding effective treatments and a cure for melanoma, donate here.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

James Merrick, MPA

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation