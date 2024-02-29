GetPaid partners with UNO Digital Bank for greater financial inclusion

Uno Digital Bank account holders can now access their earned wages on demand through GetPaid

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This collaboration marks a significant step forward in redefining financial services and enhancing the financial well-being of individuals. By combining the cutting-edge technology of Uno Digital bank with the unique earned wage access capabilities of GetPaid, the partnership aims to empower users with greater control over their finances.

Through this alliance, Uno customers will have access to GetPaid's earned wage access platform, allowing them to access a portion of their earned wages in real-time. This feature provides flexibility and convenience, addressing the evolving needs of individuals in managing their finances once their employer has signed up to GetPaid.

Mitchell Goh, CEO of GetPaid, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Uno is a testament to our shared vision of empowering individuals with greater financial control. Together, we aim to revolutionize the way people access and manage their earned wages, ultimately fostering financial well-being and financial inclusion in the Philippines."

