GetPro Industrial Earns Spot Among Top 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Ranking No. 216 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that GetPro Industrial. www.getproindustrial.com is No. 216 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor and a proud moment for our entire team. Being recognized among the fastest-growing companies in America is a true testament to our team's hard work, resilience, and forward-thinking mindset," said Derra Landaiche, CEO of GetPro Industrial.

"At GetPro, we believe innovation isn't just about creating better products. It is about building lasting partnerships and finding smarter ways to solve our customers' challenges. This honor reflects the trust our customers place in us and our shared vision for driving sustainable growth and progress. We are just getting started, and the best is yet to come," said Kyle Landaiche, Vice President of Getpro Industrial.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

At GetPro Industrial, we go beyond providing high-quality sealing solutions; we focus on understanding our customers' needs to deliver tailored, long-term value. Our team takes a proactive approach to solving challenges, helping customers increase efficiency, reduce downtime, and lower the total cost of ownership. By combining deep industry expertise and our years of knowledge with innovative products and exceptional service, we have built strong, lasting partnerships across a wide range of industries. This commitment to excellence and continuous improvement has positioned GetPro Industrial as a trusted partner in performance, reliability, and growth for our customers.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

