Getsitecontrol Expands Email Deliverability Toolkit With Anti-Bounce Verification, Flexible Sending Modes, and Link Checker

Getsitecontrol's new deliverability features prevent bounces, broken email links, and risky sending patterns before they impact sender reputation. Post this

Anti-Bounce email verification

Anti-Bounce verifies email addresses before sending to prevent bounces. The feature checks each new contact once to identify addresses that are likely to bounce, using two emails from the user's balance per validation. After validation, the contact can receive unlimited campaigns at no additional cost. This is particularly valuable for cold or new audiences, helping prevent deliverability issues and account suspension caused by high bounce rates.

Flexible sending modes for email broadcasts

Getsitecontrol now offers four email broadcast sending modes, allowing brands to choose strategies based on audience engagement, sender reputation, and campaign urgency.

Broadcast sending modes include:

Burst — sends emails at maximum speed for time-sensitive campaigns

Ramp — gradually increases and decreases sending speed for new domains or cold audiences

Timezone — delivers emails at the selected time in each recipient's local time zone

Smart — uses AI to send emails at the optimal time for each subscriber, based on their previous interactions

For high-volume campaigns, Burst mode also supports email traffic balancing, which alternates contacts by engagement level and distributes emails evenly across recipient domains like Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.

Automatic Link Checker

Getsitecontrol now automatically scans every link in broadcast and automation emails before they are sent, flagging missing or broken URLs and incomplete action buttons. When issues are detected, users receive a pop-up warning allowing them to review and fix links before the campaign goes out. This prevents accidentally sending emails containing broken links that hurt conversions and damage the sender's credibility. The feature works automatically in the Getsitecontrol email editor.

To access Getsitecontrol's deliverability features, create an account at: https://getsitecontrol.com

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping businesses grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site popups and automated email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of brands worldwide.

Media Contact

Nina De la Cruz, Getwebcraft Limited, 1 3477915877, [email protected], https://getsitecontrol.com/

SOURCE Getsitecontrol