Getsitecontrol Expands Email Deliverability Toolkit With Anti-Bounce Verification, Flexible Sending Modes, and Link Checker

New features prevent email bounces, optimize delivery timing, and check for broken or incomplete URLs in email content — helping brands protect sender reputation and improve inbox placement.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the August 2025 launch of real-time sender reputation monitoring, Getsitecontrol is continuing to expand its deliverability toolkit. The new additions include Anti-Bounce email verification, new broadcast sending modes that give marketers greater control over how email campaigns are sent, and an automatic Link Checker.
"Inbox providers are enforcing stricter sending rules," says Anthony S., Lead Developer at Getsitecontrol. "Even small mistakes — invalid addresses, broken links in emails, or sending too aggressively — can hurt deliverability. The new safeguards help marketers catch issues early and prevent their sender reputation damage."
Anti-Bounce email verification
Anti-Bounce verifies email addresses before sending to prevent bounces. The feature checks each new contact once to identify addresses that are likely to bounce, using two emails from the user's balance per validation. After validation, the contact can receive unlimited campaigns at no additional cost. This is particularly valuable for cold or new audiences, helping prevent deliverability issues and account suspension caused by high bounce rates.
Flexible sending modes for email broadcasts
Getsitecontrol now offers four email broadcast sending modes, allowing brands to choose strategies based on audience engagement, sender reputation, and campaign urgency.
Broadcast sending modes include:
- Burst — sends emails at maximum speed for time-sensitive campaigns
- Ramp — gradually increases and decreases sending speed for new domains or cold audiences
- Timezone — delivers emails at the selected time in each recipient's local time zone
- Smart — uses AI to send emails at the optimal time for each subscriber, based on their previous interactions
For high-volume campaigns, Burst mode also supports email traffic balancing, which alternates contacts by engagement level and distributes emails evenly across recipient domains like Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
Automatic Link Checker
Getsitecontrol now automatically scans every link in broadcast and automation emails before they are sent, flagging missing or broken URLs and incomplete action buttons. When issues are detected, users receive a pop-up warning allowing them to review and fix links before the campaign goes out. This prevents accidentally sending emails containing broken links that hurt conversions and damage the sender's credibility. The feature works automatically in the Getsitecontrol email editor.
To access Getsitecontrol's deliverability features, create an account at: https://getsitecontrol.com
About Getsitecontrol
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping businesses grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site popups and automated email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of brands worldwide.
Media Contact
Nina De la Cruz, Getwebcraft Limited, 1 3477915877, [email protected], https://getsitecontrol.com/
SOURCE Getsitecontrol
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