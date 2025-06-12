Getsitecontrol Expands Into Complete Email Marketing Platform for Ecommerce Brands

Getsitecontrol, the platform trusted by thousands of ecommerce brands for lead generation, has expanded into an email marketing solution, with a dedicated app for Shopify.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Email broadcasts, automation, and segmentation — now built-in
Known for intuitive website popups and forms, Getsitecontrol now offers a complete email marketing solution, allowing merchants to capture leads and engage customers through targeted email campaigns, all in one seamless platform.
With this expansion, users can:
- Send email broadcasts. Launch promo newsletters using customizable email templates and smart-sending options powered by AI.
- Build email workflows. Create email marketing automations triggered by subscriber actions such as form submission, email link click, or segmentation.
- Segment and tag contacts. Organize email lists based on contact data, behavior, or preferences to deliver personalized, high-converting emails.
Advanced personalization for Shopify merchants
Getsitecontrol's dedicated Shopify app — GSC Email Marketing, Pop Ups — has also received a significant update, combining the platform's core capabilities with Shopify-specific features.
With GSC Email Marketing, Pop Ups, Shopify merchants can:
- Target store visitors with precision, using real-time data like products viewed, items added to cart, or cart value.
- Trigger automated emails based on buyer behavior — from checkout abandonment to post-purchase follow-ups.
- Display product images dynamically in order confirmation, fulfillment, and checkout abandonment emails.
- Design re-engagement emails that let shoppers resume checkout, apply discount codes, or return to their cart with one click.
These enhancements make it easy for Shopify merchants to run behavior-based email campaigns that increase engagement and sales.
About Getsitecontrol
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping ecommerce brands grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site and email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of ecommerce merchants worldwide.
To learn more and start using the new email marketing features, visit: https://getsitecontrol.com/
