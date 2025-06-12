Getsitecontrol Expands Into Complete Email Marketing Platform for Ecommerce Brands

Getsitecontrol now offers a complete email marketing solution — empowering merchants to capture leads and run targeted email campaigns from one seamless platform. Post this

With this expansion, users can:

Send email broadcasts. Launch promo newsletters using customizable email templates and smart-sending options powered by AI.

Build email workflows. Create email marketing automations triggered by subscriber actions such as form submission, email link click, or segmentation.

Segment and tag contacts. Organize email lists based on contact data, behavior, or preferences to deliver personalized, high-converting emails.

Advanced personalization for Shopify merchants

Getsitecontrol's dedicated Shopify app — GSC Email Marketing, Pop Ups — has also received a significant update, combining the platform's core capabilities with Shopify-specific features.

With GSC Email Marketing, Pop Ups, Shopify merchants can:

Target store visitors with precision, using real-time data like products viewed, items added to cart, or cart value.

Trigger automated emails based on buyer behavior — from checkout abandonment to post-purchase follow-ups.

Display product images dynamically in order confirmation, fulfillment, and checkout abandonment emails.

Design re-engagement emails that let shoppers resume checkout, apply discount codes, or return to their cart with one click.

These enhancements make it easy for Shopify merchants to run behavior-based email campaigns that increase engagement and sales.

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping ecommerce brands grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site and email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of ecommerce merchants worldwide.

To learn more and start using the new email marketing features, visit: https://getsitecontrol.com/

Media Contact

Nina De la Cruz, Getwebcraft Limited, 1 3477915877, [email protected], https://getsitecontrol.com/

SOURCE Getwebcraft Limited