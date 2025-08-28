Getsitecontrol Launches Advanced Email Deliverability Tools With Real-Time Sender Reputation Monitoring

Many businesses struggle to understand why their emails don't perform as expected. Getsitecontrol solves this by providing real-time visibility into email performance, along with actionable recommendations to fix issues before they impact results. Post this

A new dashboard panel tracks sender reputation using key indicators like delivery rates, bounce rates, and spam complaints in the past 30 days. Users can see what affects their reputation and get instant, actionable tips to keep it high. This feature helps Getsitecontrol users stay compliant, prevent deliverability issues, and ensure their emails land in the inbox.

Live email campaign performance

While emails are being sent, Getsitecontrol provides live analytics for each campaign type. For automations, users can view the number of emails in progress, the number of emails that have been sent, and the number of contacts that are ineligible. For broadcasts, the dashboard displays the number of emails queued, delivered, or bounced, along with real-time reports on opens, clicks, and unsubscribes. Such visibility helps users quickly spot trends and address performance issues as they occur.

Custom email domain

Getsitecontrol users can now send email campaigns from their own domain instead of a shared one. A branded domain boosts trust, strengthens brand recognition, and improves inbox placement, ultimately enhancing sender reputation.

Smart sending (AI)

Smart Sending mode uses AI to analyze each recipient's behavior and deliver emails at the optimal time. By staggering delivery based on historical open and click patterns, this feature increases engagement rates and strengthens overall sender reputation.

Google reCAPTCHA and double opt-in

To maintain clean and credible subscriber lists, Getsitecontrol forms now support Google reCAPTCHA to block fake signups and double opt-in to verify legitimate subscribers. These safeguards reduce spam complaints and improve overall list quality, contributing to better long-term deliverability performance.

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping ecommerce brands grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site and email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of ecommerce merchants worldwide.

