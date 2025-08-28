Getsitecontrol Launches Advanced Email Deliverability Tools With Real-Time Sender Reputation Monitoring

Getsitecontrol introduces new deliverability tools to help merchants monitor sender reputation, track campaign performance in real-time, and prevent emails from landing in spam folders.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getsitecontrol, the email marketing platform trusted by thousands of ecommerce brands, has released a new set of deliverability-focused features that help businesses monitor, understand, and improve their email performance. These updates address one of the most common email marketing challenges: ensuring that campaigns consistently reach recipients' inboxes.
Real-time reputation monitoring
A new dashboard panel tracks sender reputation using key indicators like delivery rates, bounce rates, and spam complaints in the past 30 days. Users can see what affects their reputation and get instant, actionable tips to keep it high. This feature helps Getsitecontrol users stay compliant, prevent deliverability issues, and ensure their emails land in the inbox.
Live email campaign performance
While emails are being sent, Getsitecontrol provides live analytics for each campaign type. For automations, users can view the number of emails in progress, the number of emails that have been sent, and the number of contacts that are ineligible. For broadcasts, the dashboard displays the number of emails queued, delivered, or bounced, along with real-time reports on opens, clicks, and unsubscribes. Such visibility helps users quickly spot trends and address performance issues as they occur.
Custom email domain
Getsitecontrol users can now send email campaigns from their own domain instead of a shared one. A branded domain boosts trust, strengthens brand recognition, and improves inbox placement, ultimately enhancing sender reputation.
Smart sending (AI)
Smart Sending mode uses AI to analyze each recipient's behavior and deliver emails at the optimal time. By staggering delivery based on historical open and click patterns, this feature increases engagement rates and strengthens overall sender reputation.
Google reCAPTCHA and double opt-in
To maintain clean and credible subscriber lists, Getsitecontrol forms now support Google reCAPTCHA to block fake signups and double opt-in to verify legitimate subscribers. These safeguards reduce spam complaints and improve overall list quality, contributing to better long-term deliverability performance.
About Getsitecontrol
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping ecommerce brands grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site and email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of ecommerce merchants worldwide.
