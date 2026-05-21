Getsitecontrol Launches Free Email Quality Checker for Cleaning and Scoring Email Lists

Email Quality Checker by Getsitecontrol helps identify risky email addresses and high-quality contacts before sending campaigns. The result: cleaner lists, smarter email campaigns, better deliverability, and lower costs. Post this

Bulk list analysis and cleaning

Users can upload CSV files with up to 50,000 contacts to detect disposable, relay, masked, broken, and other unreliable email addresses. By identifying low-quality contacts early, marketers can clean email lists faster, reduce wasted sending and verification costs, and focus campaigns on safer, higher-quality recipients.

Email Quality Checker displays instant summary statistics including safe-to-send percentages and contact type distribution. The downloadable CSV report includes quality tags, risk indicators, shared inbox detection, and spam filter signals for each analyzed address. The tool analyzes email addresses using domain data, patterns, and risk signals without connecting to mail servers or sending test emails. This provides a fast, privacy-friendly way to assess contact quality.

Contact quality scoring

Beyond risk detection, Email Quality Checker identifies business, personal, academic, government, and shared inbox emails. The quality scoring system helps marketers separate personal inboxes from shared company addresses, prioritize valuable business contacts for B2B outreach, and identify higher-quality recipients for email campaigns.

On the analysis report, each address receives a quality classification based on its type, reliability, and expected engagement potential:

Corporate prime — High-value business email addresses

Corporate basic — Standard business emails from company domains

Personal prime — Personal emails with strong engagement signals

Personal basic — Lower-intent personal email addresses

Academic — Educational institutions and research organizations

Government — Public sector organizations

Disposable — Temporary or throwaway email addresses

Broken — Non-existent domains that cannot receive email

Untrusted — Masked relay, invalid, or unclear email sources

For Getsitecontrol users, the same quality checking capabilities are built directly into the email marketing platform, automatically analyzing all contacts in their database. This enables users to segment audiences by quality type, remove disposable, broken, and untrusted addresses, and focus campaigns on higher-quality subscribers. As a result, marketers improve deliverability, increase conversion rates, and reduce sending costs.

To try Email Quality Checker, visit: https://getsitecontrol.com/email-quality-checker/

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing and website engagement platform helping businesses grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site popups, forms, and automated email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of brands worldwide.

Media Contact

Nina De la Cruz, Getwebcraft Limited, 1 3477915877, [email protected], https://getsitecontrol.com/

SOURCE Getwebcraft Limited