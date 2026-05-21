Getsitecontrol Launches Free Email Quality Checker for Cleaning and Scoring Email Lists

The free Email Quality Checker by Getsitecontrol analyzes email addresses, scoring contacts by quality and detecting disposable, broken, and masked emails to help brands improve deliverability, reduce wasted sending costs, and build cleaner email lists.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getsitecontrol has launched a free Email Quality Checker that helps analyze and score email list contacts before sending campaigns. Designed for marketers working with cold, outdated, or rapidly growing lists, the tool identifies risky email addresses that can negatively affect deliverability, and helps brands prioritize higher-quality contacts for segmentation and outreach. The result: cleaner lists, smarter campaigns, better deliverability, and lower costs.
"Inbox providers are enforcing stricter deliverability standards, and poor-quality contacts can seriously hurt sender reputation," says Anthony S., Lead Developer at Getsitecontrol. "Email Quality Checker helps brands identify risky addresses before campaigns go out, making it easier to maintain healthier lists and focus on contacts that are more likely to engage."
Bulk list analysis and cleaning
Users can upload CSV files with up to 50,000 contacts to detect disposable, relay, masked, broken, and other unreliable email addresses. By identifying low-quality contacts early, marketers can clean email lists faster, reduce wasted sending and verification costs, and focus campaigns on safer, higher-quality recipients.
Email Quality Checker displays instant summary statistics including safe-to-send percentages and contact type distribution. The downloadable CSV report includes quality tags, risk indicators, shared inbox detection, and spam filter signals for each analyzed address. The tool analyzes email addresses using domain data, patterns, and risk signals without connecting to mail servers or sending test emails. This provides a fast, privacy-friendly way to assess contact quality.
Contact quality scoring
Beyond risk detection, Email Quality Checker identifies business, personal, academic, government, and shared inbox emails. The quality scoring system helps marketers separate personal inboxes from shared company addresses, prioritize valuable business contacts for B2B outreach, and identify higher-quality recipients for email campaigns.
On the analysis report, each address receives a quality classification based on its type, reliability, and expected engagement potential:
- Corporate prime — High-value business email addresses
- Corporate basic — Standard business emails from company domains
- Personal prime — Personal emails with strong engagement signals
- Personal basic — Lower-intent personal email addresses
- Academic — Educational institutions and research organizations
- Government — Public sector organizations
- Disposable — Temporary or throwaway email addresses
- Broken — Non-existent domains that cannot receive email
- Untrusted — Masked relay, invalid, or unclear email sources
For Getsitecontrol users, the same quality checking capabilities are built directly into the email marketing platform, automatically analyzing all contacts in their database. This enables users to segment audiences by quality type, remove disposable, broken, and untrusted addresses, and focus campaigns on higher-quality subscribers. As a result, marketers improve deliverability, increase conversion rates, and reduce sending costs.
To try Email Quality Checker, visit: https://getsitecontrol.com/email-quality-checker/
About Getsitecontrol
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing and website engagement platform helping businesses grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site popups, forms, and automated email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of brands worldwide.
Media Contact
Nina De la Cruz, Getwebcraft Limited, 1 3477915877, [email protected], https://getsitecontrol.com/
SOURCE Getwebcraft Limited
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