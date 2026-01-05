Getsitecontrol Launches Redesigned Widget Builder 2026: Implementing Agile Editing for Popups and Forms

The redesigned widget editor from Getsitecontrol gives merchants complete visual control over popups and forms, allowing them to run on-site promotions and capture emails without relying on developers. Post this

The new editor introduces a visual element tree that displays the complete structure of each widget in a sidebar. Users can instantly locate any text block, image, button, or form field, then reorder elements with drag-and-drop or click directly to edit. This clear hierarchy simplifies work with complex multi-step forms and eliminates the need to search through nested elements. An undo/redo feature tracks changes across all editor tabs, allowing users to reverse or restore edits at any point without losing progress.

Pixel-level widget customization

Getsitecontrol now allows users to fine-tune every visual aspect of their widgets, including margins, paddings, alignment, sizes, and colors. The update has also made it possible to adjust element positioning, add animations, and override appearance, typography, and layout properties for desktop and mobile. For additional precision, the built-in CSS editor enables class-based styling directly within the interface. This flexibility gives merchants full control over how each element looks and behaves on any screen.

Flex-based architecture ensures responsive design

By adopting flex-based layouts, users can effortlessly arrange elements in any configuration — from simple popups to complex, multi-section form designs with numerous components. Flex technology ensures complete adaptability, automatically adjusting each layout to different screen sizes and devices.

Advanced multi-device preview mode

An upgraded preview system lets users test widgets across multiple device types, screen resolutions, and zoom levels before publishing. Live interaction testing shows exactly how popups and forms behave when visitors enter data or navigate multi-step workflows, ensuring everything displays and performs correctly across all scenarios.

"Ecommerce teams need to run on-site promotions and capture emails without relying on developers," said Anthony S., Lead Developer at Getsitecontrol. "The new editor gives them complete visual control to design widgets that match their brand perfectly."

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping brands grow their audience and revenue through on-site popups and automated email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of ecommerce merchants worldwide.

Media Contact

Nina De la Cruz, Getwebcraft Limited, 1 3477915877, [email protected], https://getsitecontrol.com/

SOURCE Getwebcraft Limited