GetSpares Expands Rapid-Response Thermo Fisher Chiller Repair Services to Support Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

"Our Thermo Fisher chiller repair services help semiconductor manufacturers avoid costly downtime. We maintain one of the industry's largest inventories of rare ThermoFlex parts." - Nicole Jackson, VP Sales/Sourcing at GetSpares Post this

"Semiconductor manufacturers can't afford extended downtime when a chiller fails," said Nicole Jackson, VP Sales/Sourcing at GetSpares. "We've built our repair service around the principle that every hour counts. Our expanded capabilities ensure that facilities can get back online quickly, whether they're dealing with a ThermoFlex 900 or a ThermoFlex 24000."

Key Service Enhancements:

Emergency Repair Response: GetSpares now offers expedited repair services with same-day diagnostics and rapid turnaround times for critical failures

Rare Parts Availability: The company maintains extensive inventory of discontinued parts for older ThermoFlex models (900, 1400, 3500, 5000, 7500, 10000, 24000) that are no longer available through OEM channels

Remote Diagnostics: Certified technicians can diagnose many chiller issues remotely, reducing on-site service costs and accelerating repair timelines

Complete System Refurbishment: Beyond component-level repairs, GetSpares offers full chiller refurbishment services, extending equipment life and reducing replacement costs

Warranty-Backed Repairs: All repair work is backed by comprehensive warranties, providing manufacturers with confidence in service quality

Addressing Industry Challenges:

"Many of our customers come to us after being told by other service providers that their chiller can't be repaired or that parts are no longer available," added Nicole Jackson. "Our extensive parts inventory and component-level repair capabilities mean we can often restore equipment that others have written off. This saves our customers tens of thousands of dollars compared to replacement costs."

Market Impact:

GetSpares' expanded repair services directly address the growing need for specialized industrial equipment maintenance in the semiconductor sector. As manufacturing facilities extend equipment lifecycles to maximize ROI, reliable repair services become increasingly critical. The company's focus on rare parts availability positions it as a key partner for facilities operating legacy equipment.

About GetSpares, LLC:

Founded in 2009 as a women-owned corporation, GetSpares specializes in surplus manufacturing parts and industrial equipment repair services. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, research laboratories, and industrial facilities nationwide, offering comprehensive solutions for Thermo Fisher chillers and other critical process equipment. GetSpares maintains extensive inventory and provides expert technical support from its Austin, Texas headquarters.

For more information about GetSpares' Thermo Fisher chiller repair services, visit Chillers Repair or contact:

GetSpares, LLC

Phone: 512-928-5553

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://GetSpares.com

Media Contact

Nicole Jackson, Get Spares, LLC, 1 512-928-5553, [email protected], https://getspares.com/

SOURCE Get Spares, LLC