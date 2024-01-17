Getting the Perfect Shot: KEH Appoints Fastlane as its Marketing Agency of Record

KEH announces the appointment of Fastlane as its marketing agency of record.

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced the appointment of Fastlane as its marketing agency of record. Fastlane is a full-service, independent branding and growth marketing firm with proven success in retail, tech, sports, health and other select industries.

KEH continues to lead by revitalizing value in its top-of-the-line, pre-owned equipment in combination with conscious consumption and information exchange to offer camera lovers a sustainable alternative to pursuing their craft. As more consumers continue to become increasingly eco-conscious and sustainably oriented, embracing and leading with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy has been a key factor in KEH's ongoing growth.

The latest consumer insight has unveiled drastic shifts toward a more sustainable, circular mindset in the collective consumer economy. A combination of growing awareness of the environmental impact of purchasing habits and the decline of the stigma associated with pre-owned goods has led to the promising growth of the recommerce market. A recent national study, for example, found that consumers are forecasted to spend $354 billion on secondhand items by 2030, a 153.5% growth from 2020, resulting in over three times the growth anticipated for the retail sector.

"KEH's ethos from its inception has been driven by circularity; we're pioneers in the industry," said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "As consumers become more cognizant of the importance of purchasing consciously and eventually passing on their equipment responsibly, the leading experience, expertise & service we provide will continue to resonate with the generations of camera lovers to come."

Supporting a zero-waste product lifecycle, KEH offers tested, renewed, and guaranteed gear at lower price points than retailers selling new gear. With a rigorous, expert-based inspection and certification process, KEH's team of industry specialists guarantees every product's performance with the "KEH Stamp of Approval".

Research has also indicated that among the motives driving consumers to buy recommerce products are some of the main value pillars KEH offers its customers: lower prices and cost savings (70%), a wider variety of unique items (47%), and convenience (40%). A recent McKinsey & Company study also found that 67 percent of consumers consider the use of sustainable materials to be an important purchasing factor, and 63 percent consider a brand's promotion of sustainability in the same way. KEH amplifies these benefits to its network of local vendors and affiliate partners to make an impact that extends beyond its direct buyers.

"The idea of recommerce will go more mainstream this year and KEH is a visionary brand leading the way," said Chris Faust, Founder & CEO of Fastlane. "Needless to say, Fastlane is eager to expand KEH's brand and further promote its unique story through its leadership, employees, partners and incredible, growing community of like-minded consumers and creatives."

The brand has a strong digital presence as well as a brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta, Georgia where a broad selection of professional-grade cameras, lenses, photography accessories, and much more can be found at accessible price points.

To learn more about KEH, visit www.keh.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About KEH:

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 40-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the Company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

About Fastlane:

Fastlane is a strategic branding and growth marketing firm with a focus on expanding its valued clients' market share, mind share and heart share. The company's growth and success stem from its highly custom-tailored, short and long-term plans and integrated services that deliver measurable value to its range of B2B and B2C clients across key verticals, including: Retail, Tech, Sports, Health and Sustainability. Fastlane's best practices cover Research & Planning, Branding, Marketing, Engagement & Growth strategies. For more information, visit www.fastlane.co.

Note to Media: Images available upon request.

Media Contact

Javian Pereira, Fastlane Communications, 1 9736683003, [email protected]

SOURCE KEH