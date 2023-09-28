Getting Their 'Fair' Share of Laughs: Noise New Media's rapid expansion in the Fair and Comedy Industries

Noise New Media Expands Digital Advertising and Comedy Divisions with Strategic New Hires, Marketing Over 15 Million Tickets Annually
NASHVILLE, Tenn. and HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noise New Media proudly announced this week the strategic expansion of its dynamic team with the hiring of three industry veterans. The new staff additions —Cheyenne Skye as Digital Marketing Analyst and Becca Hinderliter & James Crowley both as Digital Advertising Managers—will immediately bolster Noise's capabilities in live event marketing and comedy marketing.
"After witnessing exponential growth in our advertising and comedy divisions over the past 24 months, the time was ripe to augment our team with talent that brings a wealth of live-event and digital advertising expertise," stated Co-Founder Steven Richo. He further acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Noah Blaine Clark, who joined last year and continues to excel under the leadership of Director of Comedy Marketing, Justin Horvath.
Founded in 2008, Noise New Media marked its 15th anniversary in April and has proven its tenure by becoming a trusted marketing partner for more than 50 large-scale event and comedy industry clients. Now handling the marketing for over 15 million tickets annually, Noise's ability to stay ahead of technology and trends remains unsurpassed.
"As the live events industry prepares to navigate evolving challenges like privacy changes and intensified market competition, I feel confident in our specialized team's ability to focus primarily on amplifying online ticket sales," added Steve Richo.
For media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]
Media Contact
Drew Patterson, Noise New Media, 1 615-829-6033, [email protected], http://www.noisenewmedia.com
SOURCE Noise New Media
Share this article