Getting Their 'Fair' Share of Laughs: Noise New Media's rapid expansion in the Fair and Comedy Industries

"After witnessing exponential growth in our advertising and comedy divisions over the past 24 months, the time was ripe to augment our team with talent that brings a wealth of live-event and digital advertising expertise," stated Co-Founder Steven Richo. Tweet this

Founded in 2008, Noise New Media marked its 15th anniversary in April and has proven its tenure by becoming a trusted marketing partner for more than 50 large-scale event and comedy industry clients. Now handling the marketing for over 15 million tickets annually, Noise's ability to stay ahead of technology and trends remains unsurpassed.

"As the live events industry prepares to navigate evolving challenges like privacy changes and intensified market competition, I feel confident in our specialized team's ability to focus primarily on amplifying online ticket sales," added Steve Richo.

