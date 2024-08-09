Getting Your Garage Floor Installed in a Single Day Sounds Great… Right? Phoenix homeowners and businesses: Are you drawn to the promise of one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating systems? They certainly offer a rapid application, which seems ideal in a busy environment.

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getting Your Garage Floor Installed in a Single Day Sounds Great… Right?

Phoenix homeowners and businesses: Are you drawn to the promise of one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating systems? They certainly offer a rapid application, which seems ideal in a busy environment. You might see two-day installations and think it's unnecessary and too disruptive. That is, until you get a few months in and you start to realize what you thought was a "quick job" is actually a "rush job."

You wouldn't want the guys installing your roof to do it as fast as humanly possible, you'd want them to do it right the first time. The same goes for epoxy and polyaspartic floors.

Moisture Management and Adhesion

Phoenix's dry climate may seem like it would mitigate moisture concerns, but even here, concrete can retain moisture that affects coating adhesion. One-day systems typically neglect this step which, FYI, is absolutely critical. For polyurea-polyaspartic coatings to bond properly, concrete moisture levels need to be low. When this isn't achieved, quick-curing polyurea-polyaspartics don't have the time to properly penetrate and bond with the concrete substrate. As moisture accumulates creating high hydrostatic pressures, the thin, poorly-penetrating polyurea-polyaspartic primer exhibits peeling, bubbling, and delamination…much like a roof that leaks due to rushed installation.

The Robust Two-Day Process

A more effective solution involves a thorough two-day installation process:

First Day: A thick, slower-curing, 100%-solids, moisture-mitigating epoxy primer is applied as a moisture vapor barrier. It penetrates deeply to manage moisture levels effectively. This creates a solid foundation, much like a properly laid roof underlayment. The customer's chosen mica flake blend is then broadcast into the "wet" primer coat.

Second Day: Polyurea-polyaspartic top coats are then applied. Our 100%-solids polyaspartic provides all the UV, stain, chemical and impact resistance necessary. It even prevents staining from hot-tire transfer. This dual top coat ensures the coating can withstand heavy use and environmental stressors, similar to how a well-installed roof can endure harsh weather conditions.

Conclusion: Prioritizing Long-Term Benefits

While the convenience of a one-day installation is tempting, the long-term benefits of a two-day process are clear. By investing in quality over speed, homeowners and businesses can ensure their floors remain durable, safe, and visually appealing. This approach, much like taking the time for a proper roof installation, provides peace of mind and lasting value.

Media Contact

GarageFloorCoating.com, GarageFloorCoating.com, 1 (602) 368-2669, [email protected], https://www.garagefloorcoatingphx.com/

SOURCE GarageFloorCoating.com