Gettysburg Trading Post Acquires the Gun Center, Expanding into Frederick, Maryland

"We are thrilled to expand into the Frederick area and continue the legacy of The Gun Center," said Shawn Starner, Owner at Gettysburg Trading Post. "Our customers can expect the same high level of service and expertise that they have come to trust at both locations. Whether it's for hunting, sport, or professional use, we are committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers."

Both Gettysburg Trading Post and The Gun Center share a common mission of supporting the communities they serve. Gettysburg Trading Post has a proud history of charitable engagement, including donations to local organizations and event sponsorships. This commitment will now extend to the Frederick area, ensuring that both locations continue to give back to the communities they call home.

"We believe in more than just providing quality firearms and accessories," continued Shawn Starner. "We believe in supporting veterans, law enforcement, and all those who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedom. By bringing The Gun Center into the Gettysburg Trading Post family, we're not only expanding our footprint, but also our ability to serve."

A Seamless Transition for Customers

Customers of The Gun Center can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the same knowledgeable staff and exceptional service they have relied on for years. The acquisition also means customers will benefit from Gettysburg Trading Post's extensive distributor network, allowing quick and easy access to special orders and hard-to-find items.

Gettysburg Trading Post invites current and new customers to visit both locations to experience the expanded offerings and continued dedication to service excellence.

