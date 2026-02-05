GF Highlights Design Leadership on The Mark Charleston Student Housing Development

GF brings contemporary student housing to Charleston's historic East Bay Street. Post this

The project features more than 18,000 SF of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including rooftop decks and a rooftop pool with views of the Charleston Harbor and Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, fitness and wellness areas, collaborative study lounges, and indoor-outdoor gathering spaces. Ground-floor retail activates the street level and strengthens the pedestrian experience along East Bay Street.

A defining element of the development is the preservation and relocation of the historic Blanken/Matson House, which will be adaptively reused as The Library, a dedicated study space for residents. The project also includes the restoration and relocation of the historic building at 77 Washington Street, which will be restored to its original exterior and repurposed as a coffee shop. These strategies reflect GF's commitment to balancing historic preservation with contemporary design solutions. "Charleston's history was a key driver throughout the design process," Hosack added. "By incorporating the historic structure into the project, we were able to honor the site's past while giving it a meaningful new purpose for today's students."

GF collaborated closely with Landmark Properties, Henderson Park, and local stakeholders to shape the building's massing, façade design, and material palette to complement the Wraggborough neighborhood and Charleston's architectural character. The Mark Charleston is anticipated to open for the 2027–2028 academic year.

