GFI Hospitality Announces Restoration of Hotel Seville Nomad, Transition to The Unbound Collection By Hyatt

Housed in a meticulously preserved Beaux Arts building originally constructed in 1903, Hotel Seville NoMad blends timeless architectural elegance with contemporary design for a destination that pays homage to a rich history of art, culture and cuisine. The 348-room hotel introduces luxurious reimagined guest rooms, refreshed interiors and engaging guest programming along with Il Bar, a new residential-inspired lobby experience. The enriched guest rooms will seamlessly blend modern comforts and aesthetics, featuring vintage-inspired furnishings and textured materials set against hues of gray and blue. Inspired by iconic spaces across the globe, each guest room will additionally feature captivating works of art, celebrating the world of travel.

SAVORING SEVILLE

Situated in the heart of New York City's dynamic NoMad neighborhood, Hotel Seville NoMad is a gateway to some of the city's must-experience cultural, culinary and artistic experiences. Housed within the hotel, renowned restaurant Scarpetta blends rustic Italian tradition with refined presentation and offers guests a menu of rich, indulgent fare highlighting locally sourced ingredients. Complementing Scarpetta's culinary offerings, The Seville is a hidden speakeasy gem and features a rotating roster of live jazz and DJ sets, transporting guests to a bygone New York with a contemporary twist.

Representing the hotel's newest offering, Il Bar debuted in early 2025 as a new guest gathering space in the lobby, centered around a cascading stone bar designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and offering creative cocktails and small bites. Il Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 3:30 PM-10:30 PM for guests to enjoy happy hour, pre-dinner cocktails or a nightcap, serving as a bookend for any New York adventure.

SOPHISTICATED SOIRÉES

A dynamic destination for groups and events of varying sizes, Hotel Seville NoMad offers a number of bespoke, flexible event spaces. Venues range from a stunning ballroom to intimate meeting rooms with catering supported by Scarpetta's renowned cuisine. Whether groups are looking for intimate dinners, cocktail receptions or multi-day meetings, Hotel Seville NoMad is primed to welcome guests with an inviting yet elevated atmosphere.

NEIGHBORHOOD NOTES

Nestled between the Flatiron District and Midtown, NoMad is a culturally rich enclave in the heart of Manhattan. Evolving into one of New York's most coveted destinations, NoMad encompasses landmark architecture, world-class dining and a thriving design and cultural scene for discerning travelers. As part of this dynamic landscape, Hotel Seville NoMad's transformation embraces the neighborhood's refined spirit and delivers a new destination reimagined with modern luxury, timeless elegance and an unmistakable sense of place.

As part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt—a portfolio of luxury properties credited for its thoughtful curation of experiences—guests will have access to Hyatt perks, including the World of Hyatt rewards program to earn points and exclusive access to elite benefits.

Hotel Seville NoMad is located at 22 East 29th Street. For more information on the hotel or to make a reservation, visit the website. Select images can be found here (Credit: Hotel Seville NoMad).

