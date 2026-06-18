Ghada "GG" Benitez Appointed Associate Director Of U.S. & Global Relations As Demand Grows For Dubai Real Estate Among International Investors

Dubai continues to attract investors from around the world, but many buyers still need trusted guidance to understand how the process works, My goal has always been to provide education, transparency, and access so investors can make informed decisions and confidently navigate the market. Post this

With offices in Dubai and San Diego, California, GG has become one of the most visible voices helping American and international investors navigate Dubai's real estate market. GG also serves residential real estate clients throughout Coastal San Diego, including Del Mar, La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, her home city of Carmel Valley, Coronado, and surrounding communities.

Through The Dubai Connect® Podcast, she has interviewed senior executives from leading developers, legal experts, economists, mortgage specialists, Golden Visa advisors, and industry leaders to help investors better understand Dubai's evolving real estate landscape.

Over the past several years, GG has developed relationships with many of Dubai's leading developers and master-planned communities, including Emaar, Nakheel, Expo City Dubai, Beyond Developments, Meraas, and Sobha Realty. While she is widely recognized for helping American investors navigate the Dubai market, she also works with clients from the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and other international markets seeking opportunities throughout the UAE.

Her clients rely on her guidance for property selection, financing, residency pathways, banking relationships, company formation, rental strategies, and long-term investment planning, helping investors understand how to buy property in Dubai, secure financing, navigate Golden Visa opportunities, and build international real estate portfolios.

"Dubai continues to attract investors from around the world, but many buyers still need trusted guidance to understand how the process works," said GG. "My goal has always been to provide education, transparency, and access so investors can make informed decisions and confidently navigate the market."

GG holds a degree in Economics from the University of California San Diego and spent seven years in pharmaceutical sales before founding GG Benitez PR, a strategic communications agency she has led for more than two decades. Her expertise and commentary have been featured in Forbes, Inc., Today, Good Morning America, Gulf News, Arabian Business, Khaleej Times, and numerous other national and international media outlets. She has also been recognized among the UAE's most influential women for her contributions to connecting global real estate investors to the UAE market.

In addition to her California real estate license, GG holds the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS®) designation, the National Association of Realtors' internationally recognized credential for global real estate professionals. She is also RERA-certified in Dubai.

GG has been invited to speak at the 2026 International Property Show (IPS) in Dubai, one of the largest real estate exhibitions in the Middle East. The invitation marks her third consecutive year participating as a speaker at the event, where global investors, developers, industry leaders, and policymakers gather to discuss emerging trends and opportunities in international real estate.

The Dubai Connect® Podcast has generated more than 2 million views and become a leading educational platform focused on Dubai real estate, financing, residency pathways, and investment opportunities for American and international investors. The platform features in-depth conversations with senior representatives from the Dubai Land Department, UAE attorneys, international tax professionals, developers, economists, mortgage specialists, Golden Visa experts, and industry leaders, helping investors better understand opportunities and navigate the complexities of cross-border real estate ownership in the UAE.

ABOUT GHADA "GG" BENITEZ

Ghada "GG" Benitez is a California licensed Realtor® with Realty Executives Dillon (DRE# 01487964), Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS®), RERA-certified Dubai real estate advisor, host of The Dubai Connect® Podcast, CEO of GG Benitez International, and Associate Director of U.S. & Global Relations at Prime Capital Realty. With offices in Dubai and San Diego, California, she specializes in helping American and international investors buy property in Dubai, secure financing, obtain Golden Visa eligibility, establish banking relationships, create companies, and navigate cross-border real estate investment strategies while also serving residential real estate clients throughout Coastal San Diego.

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