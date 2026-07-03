Ghada "GG" Benitez Appointed Director of Global Markets at Realty Executives Dillon, Strengthening Cross-Border Real Estate Services Between California and Dubai

"As a California REALTOR®, my fiduciary responsibility is to my clients. That responsibility has driven me to build relationships and conduct due diligence..and the guidance they need to make informed investment decisions." Post this

In her new role, Benitez will lead Realty Executives Dillon's global market initiatives, expand international referral partnerships, and continue growing the brokerage's presence among clients seeking investment opportunities in California, Dubai, and other international markets.

Benitez is a California Licensed REALTOR®, Dubai RERA Certified Real Estate Broker, Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS®), CEO of GG Benitez International, and Associate Director, U.S. & Global Markets at Prime Capital Realty in Dubai. She is also the host of The Dubai Connect™ Podcast, an educational platform featuring interviews with Dubai government officials, leading developers, attorneys, mortgage specialists, tax professionals, economists, and other industry leaders.

Operating from offices in both California and Dubai gives Benitez firsthand insight into each market while allowing her to personally maintain relationships with developers, government representatives, legal professionals, lenders, and industry experts throughout the UAE. That on-the-ground presence enables her to provide clients with current market knowledge while helping them confidently navigate international transactions.

As a California Licensed REALTOR®, Benitez is bound by fiduciary duties that require her to place her clients' interests first while providing honest, informed guidance throughout the transaction. Combined with her Dubai RERA certification and Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS®) designation, she helps American and international investors understand both U.S. client expectations and the legal, regulatory, and business practices of Dubai's real estate market.

Over the past three years, Benitez has become known for creating educational resources that answer many of the questions international investors ask before purchasing property in Dubai. Her work focuses on topics including whether Americans can legally purchase property in Dubai, financing options for foreign buyers, Dubai's Golden Visa through real estate, purchasing commercial property, escrow protections, developer due diligence, off-plan investing, rental income, property management, and long-term exit strategies.

"Over the past three years, GG has built something very few real estate professionals accomplish," said Terry Dillon, Broker and Owner of Realty Executives Dillon. "She didn't simply begin selling Dubai real estate. She immersed herself in understanding the market, building relationships with respected developers, government representatives, attorneys, lenders, and industry leaders while creating educational resources that help investors make informed decisions. I had the opportunity to visit Ghada in Dubai and see firsthand the network she has built and the reputation she has earned. It became clear that she had established a trusted presence in both California and Dubai. This appointment recognizes the work she has already been doing and reflects our confidence in her leadership as we continue expanding our international reach."

Benitez said her mission has always been to simplify what can often feel like an overwhelming process for first-time international investors.

"When I first began helping Americans explore Dubai real estate, I heard the same questions over and over. Can Americans legally buy property in Dubai? Can they obtain financing? How does the Golden Visa work? Can foreign investors purchase commercial property? How are buyers protected? Instead of simply giving my opinion, I went directly to the source. I interviewed government officials, developers, attorneys, mortgage specialists, tax professionals, and other experts so my clients could hear the answers directly from the people shaping the market."

"As a California REALTOR®, my fiduciary responsibility is to my clients. That responsibility has driven me to build relationships and conduct due diligence throughout Dubai's real estate industry so my clients have access to reliable information, trusted professionals, and the guidance they need to make informed investment decisions. Education has always come before the transaction."

A first-generation Arab American and graduate of the University of California San Diego with a degree in Economics, Benitez combines more than two decades of experience in public relations, marketing, and international business development with her expertise in cross-border real estate. Her understanding of both American and Middle Eastern business cultures has helped her build lasting relationships with clients and industry professionals on both sides of the world.

"Today's investors are thinking globally," Benitez said. "Whether they're purchasing a primary residence, expanding an investment portfolio, or exploring international opportunities for the first time, they deserve transparency, education, and trusted representation. I'm honored to continue that mission with Realty Executives Dillon while strengthening the connection between California and Dubai."

The appointment reflects Realty Executives Dillon's continued investment in serving clients whose real estate goals increasingly extend beyond local markets through education, trusted partnerships, and international expertise.

About Realty Executives Dillon

Realty Executives Dillon is a full-service real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Southern California. The brokerage provides expertise in residential, luxury, investment, and international real estate while delivering personalized service and trusted professional guidance.

Media Contact

Ghada Benitez, GG Benitz PR, 1 6193397978, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE Realty Executives Dillon