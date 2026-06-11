Ghana's Opposition Structure Frontlines New Study on Democratic Resilience in Africa

After military takeovers in Madagascar and Guinea‑Bissau and a failed coup in Benin in 2025, new research based on Ghana's four peaceful power transfers since 1992 shows that strong, responsible opposition structures, not weak ones, are key to democratic resilience and preventing coups.
ACCRA, Ghana, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new research whitepaper examining the role of strong and responsible oppositions in democratic resilience has been released as a preprint and submitted for peer review to several international journals. The study, titled "Institutionalizing a Strong and Responsible Opposition for Democratic Resilience in Africa: A Ghana Case Study (2025/2026 Review)", uses Ghana's recent peaceful power transfers as a model for the continent.
The preprint is now available on leading open-access platforms, including ResearchGate, Academia.edu, Zenodo, and SSRN (Social Science Research Network). The paper has also been submitted to peer‑reviewed journals for formal publication.
Drawing on parliamentary records and public opinion surveys across seven regions of Ghana (N=400), the study finds that Ghana's four peaceful alternations of power since 1992, in 2001, 2009, 2017, and most recently 2025 have created an "opposition in waiting" effect that incentivises accountable governance. Citizens view the opposition as the only legal bridge between government and dissenting citizens, and weakened opposition voices correlates with coup risk.
A key finding highlights the role of respectful cross‑party leadership relationships. The research documents how the Minority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo‑Markin, has maintained cordial relations with successive Majority Leaders, from Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson ("learn from me and be good") to Hon. Mahama Ayariga ("diplomacy at an all‑time best"). These relationships have prevented parliamentary gridlock and reinforced democratic norms.
The paper concludes that legally codified opposition rights, independent funding, and guaranteed media access are structural stabilisers that lower the incentive for unconstitutional action. It recommends that the African Union and ECOWAS adopt a protocol on opposition rights and establish a parliamentary research service for vulnerable democracies.
The whitepaper is produced by the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Africa. The preprint is available for download at the above platforms. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].
Media Contact
Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP), 233 246709666, [email protected], www.accp.africa
SOURCE African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP)
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