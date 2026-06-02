Having it come to San Diego this year means something to us. GHB Intellect was built here, and we are proud to welcome the world's IP leaders to our city. Post this

"IPBC Global has been the meeting place for the IP community's most consequential conversations for nearly two decades," said Dr. Ghobad Heidari, founder of GHB Intellect. "Having it come to San Diego this year means something to us. GHB Intellect was built here, and we are proud to welcome the world's IP leaders to our city. We look forward to the conversations that happen when the right people are in the same room."

Services Relevant to the IPBC Audience

The IPBC community convenes around IP strategy, licensing, valuation, and transactions — areas where the quality of the underlying technical analysis directly determines outcomes. GHB Intellect supports each of these with practitioner-level expertise across the following service areas:

Patent Valuation and IP Strategy. GHB Intellect provides independent technical analysis to support patent portfolio valuation, licensing program development, and strategic IP decisions. For investment firms and corporations evaluating IP-intensive assets, GHB Intellect's analysis is built to withstand scrutiny at the transaction table and in the boardroom.

IP Monetization. GHB Intellect supports licensing campaigns from technical foundation through execution, providing claim charts, infringement analysis, and expert-level technical support. The company's practitioner-led expert team brings current, field-relevant knowledge to licensing matters across semiconductors, wireless and 5G, biotech, and AI/ML.

M&A Advisory and Due Diligence. When IP is a material value driver in a transaction, the technical due diligence cannot be delegated to generalists. GHB Intellect conducts IP due diligence for acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures, providing the technical depth corporate teams and investors need to make defensible decisions.

Patent Search and Landscaping. GHB Intellect conducts prior art searches, freedom-to-operate analyses, and technology landscape studies across complex technical domains. For licensing professionals and corporate IP teams managing large portfolios, this analysis informs both offensive and defensive strategy.

Patent Analysis and Investigation. GHB Intellect conducts technical patent analysis and investigations across engineering and scientific disciplines, covering hardware, software, chemistry, materials, and mechanical systems from component level through system level. Where physical or functional examination is required, GHB Intellect's lab capabilities support hands-on investigation of products and technologies — determining how they work, how they are built, and whether they practice the claims at issue.

Expert Witness and Litigation Support. GHB Intellect's invitation-only expert team includes active practitioners across engineering and science disciplines. The company provides technical expert witnesses for patent litigation, IPR and PTAB proceedings, and ITC matters, supported by a technical project management model that ensures work product holds up under the demands of contested proceedings.

About IPBC Global 2026

IPBC Global is produced by IAM, the leading publication covering the IP business community. The 2026 edition takes place June 15-17 at the InterContinental San Diego. For registration and agenda information, visit ipbc.iam-media.com.

About GHB Intellect

GHB Intellect is a full-service intellectual property consulting firm serving law firms, corporations, and investors on high-stakes IP matters. Founded in 2007 and recognized in the IAM Strategy 300, the firm operates from offices in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Ottawa, and Tokyo.

GHB Intellect's experts are active practitioners, researchers, and standards body participants, invited to the firm's bench based on current domain standing, not sourced from a placement database. Every engagement is managed by a technical specialist who understands patent claims, technology domains, and litigation timelines.

Services span the full IP lifecycle: patent search and landscaping, reverse engineering, laboratory testing, claim chart development, expert witness testimony, IP valuation, portfolio strategy, monetization, and M&A advisory.

Media Contact

Matthew Lea, GHB Intellect, 1 760-415-2529, [email protected], https://ghbintellect.com

SOURCE GHB Intellect