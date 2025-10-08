Ghosts, Goblins and Things that Go Bump in the Night: Let's talk about it in October

October is the month when the veil thins and audiences crave the strange, the sinister, and the unexplained. TrineDay Books is proud to present a lineup of authors who dive deep into the mysteries that keep us awake at night. Post this

Matt Vaughn — My Cosmic Trigger

Take your listeners on a roller-coaster ride through every form of weirdness: New Age vortexes, portals to other dimensions, psychic shamans, synchronistic tricksters, time travelers, Bigfoot sightings, and even an ultra-terrestrial war in Heaven. Vaughn weaves them together into a vision of reality that, he warns, is only "gonna get weirder" as society continues its tectonic shifts.

Todd C. Elliott — Axes of Evil

At the turn of the 20th century, newspaper readers were enthralled—and terrified—by the true-crime saga of the Ax-Man Murders, a chilling mystery that remains unsolved to this day. Inspiring a later copycat killer in New Orleans, the original murderer's horrifying scope was only eclipsed in headlines by the Titanic's tragic voyage. Elliott resurrects one of history's darkest unsolved crimes, perfect for Halloween chills.

Patrick Bell — Slaves of Satan

What drives humans to commit the most unspeakable acts? Bell draws on his harrowing personal encounter with an evil spirit and his studies as a Religious Demonologist in the Catholic tradition to explore demonic possession, Perfect Possession—the most diabolical form—and the terrifying reality of becoming a "slave of Satan."

Peter Levenda — Sinister Forces (Volumes 1–3)

Levenda connects the dots between religion, politics, crime, and the occult in America. Built on primary documents and historical records, Sinister Forces uncovers strange and startling parallels: shamanism and government interrogation techniques; synchronicity linking physicist Wolfgang Pauli and Carl Jung; serial killers, multiple personality disorder, and demonic possession; surrealism, magic, and mind control. Few researchers can illuminate America's hidden history of conspiracy and the supernatural quite like Levenda.

S.K. Bain — Black Jack, The End, and The Most Dangerous Book in the World

Bain argues that nearly every public event of our time is laced with ritual meaning, pointing to an occult agenda steering us toward a new "Great Age of Satan." From his groundbreaking Most Dangerous Book in the World: 9/11 as Mass Ritualto the ominous revelations of Black Jack, Bain reveals how global elites are orchestrating rituals on a planetary scale as the world approaches the "Mother of All Auspicious Occasions."

