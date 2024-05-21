Ghostwood's New Blended Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Chardonnay Casks Wins Silver Medal

"As part of this exploration, I learned a lot about wine and its aging process. I ended up choosing to finish the bourbon in Chardonnay casks because of its fruity dryness, which complements Ghostwood's sweet toffee flavor," said Lucas Perks, Founder and Owner of Ghostwood Distilling Co. Post this

The new Blended Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Chardonnay Casks comes after a year and a half of development and reflects a blend of craftsmanship and friendship.

Perks admired how sherry cask finishing has been used to add depth and complexity to Scotch. In line with his philosophy of innovation in whiskey production, he sought to create a similar experience by using Chardonnay casks to finish his Ghostwood Blended Bourbon Whiskey. He selected casks from a renowned Napa Valley vineyard where he has a personal connection. Its award-winning Chardonnay, he believed, would enhance the flavor profile of his Blended Bourbon Whiskey by infusing it with fruity and dry notes. The result is a unique product that stands out in the whiskey market.

At 90 proof/45 percent alcohol by volume, Ghostwood's Blended Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Chardonnay Casks has a gold amber color, a fruity aroma with hints of oak and spice, and oak and tannin flavors complemented by almond, warm spices and a buttery note. The finish is characterized by warm spices with a dry and smooth aftertaste.

The base for this new spirit, Ghostwood Premium 4-Grain Blended Bourbon Whiskey, was awarded a rare Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2023 and again in 2024. The Double Gold is awarded to the very few entries that receive Gold ratings by all members of the judging panel. Ghostwood's third award-winner is the Black Barrel Proof Premium 4-Grain Blended Bourbon Whiskey, which received a Silver Medal at the 2023 and 2024 competitions.

About Ghostwood Distilling Co.

Ghostwood Distilling Co. took root next to a campfire in a 500-year-old oak forest on Lucas Perks' family ranch and a trip to Scotland that introduced him to the history and art of distilling. Through long nights, creativity and a final bit of inspiration from Montana wheat, Ghostwood's four-grain mash recipe came to life in 2020, sold in distinctive black bottles with a white tree logo. Perks has infused Ghostwood with a "go beyond the firelight" spirit that calls back to his early outings under the oaks, using his passion to push beyond the unknowns as he explores and innovates in whiskey production. For more information about Ghostwood Distilling Co., visit https://ghostwoodwhiskey.com/.

Photos are available for download here. Photo credit: Ghostwood Distilling Co.

Media Contact

Lucas Perks, Ghostwood Distilling Co., 815-985-7992, [email protected], https://ghostwoodwhiskey.com/

SOURCE Ghostwood Distilling Co.