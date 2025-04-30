GI Alliance Announces Acquisitions of Urology America and Potomac Urology

"Urology America and Potomac Urology exemplify the kind of high-performing, patient-focused practices we want to support and grow as part of our broader vision for multispecialty collaboration." James Weber Post this

"These acquisitions represent an important leap forward in our mission to offer exceptional, integrated specialty care across the country," said James Weber, MD, CEO of GI Alliance. "Urology America and Potomac Urology exemplify the kind of high-performing, patient-focused practices we want to support and grow as part of our broader vision for multispecialty collaboration."

"Urology is a deeply personal specialty where trust and continuity matter," said Elizabeth Mobley, MD, a physician with Urology America. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver the spectrum of leading-edge urologic services, while keeping our commitment to focus on compassionate, collaborative, and individualized patient care."

Dr. Pratik Desai, of Potomac Urology Center, echoed the excitement surrounding the partnership, "Joining GI Alliance allows us to continue delivering top-tier urologic care while benefiting from the operational expertise and expansive resources of a leading specialty organization. This collaboration strengthens our ability to offer innovative treatment options and seamless, integrated care to patients across the region. We look forward to enhancing our services and making a lasting impact on patient outcomes."

The Urology America Transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The Potomac Urology transaction has been completed. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Cardinal Health on Urology America and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel on both transactions.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance, a Cardinal Health company, is the leading physician-led network for gastrointestinal care in the U.S., supporting more than 900 physicians across 400+ locations. GI Alliance partners with premier practices to deliver exceptional specialty care, investing in operational excellence and innovation. www.gialliance.com

About Urology America

Urology America is a leading urology platform with operations across four states, focused on delivering high-quality, innovative, and compassionate care. www.urologyamerica.com

About Potomac Urology Center

Potomac Urology is a top-tier urology group serving Northern Virginia with advanced technologies and a reputation for excellence in patient outcomes and minimally invasive treatment. www.potomacurology.com

Media Contact

