GI Alliance Promotes Colon Cancer Awareness Month with "Right Time. Right Test. Right Now."

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month this March, GI Alliance is calling on adults to prioritize colorectal cancer screening with its national awareness theme, Right Time. Right Test. Right Now.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States and one of the most preventable when detected early. The American Cancer Society recommends that adults at average risk begin regular colorectal cancer screening at age 45, reflecting increased incidence among younger adults.

"Colorectal cancer often develops without symptoms in its earliest stages, which makes screening essential," said Casey Chapman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of GI Alliance. "Our message this March is clear. The right test at the right time can prevent colorectal cancer or detect it early, when outcomes are most favorable."

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with more than 100,000 new cases of colon cancer diagnosed each year. Screening plays a critical role in reducing both cancer incidence and mortality by identifying and removing precancerous polyps before they progress.

Colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening, as it enables physicians to detect cancer and remove precancerous lesions during the same procedure. Other screening options may also be appropriate based on individual risk factors, underscoring the importance of conversations between patients and their healthcare providers.

Throughout March, GI Alliance will support Colon Cancer Awareness Month through patient education initiatives and outreach efforts aimed at increasing screening awareness and participation.

