Giancarlo Guidolin Appointed President Of The Prosecco DOC Consortium

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent excitement about a new Board of Directors at the Prosecco DOC Consortium has come to fruition with the unanimous appointment of its President, three Vice Presidents and an extensive Presidential Committee to assist the President in his duties.

Giancarlo Guidolin, President of Cantina Viticoltori Ponte and Council member of the Consortium since its inception, will lead the Prosecco DOC Denomination for the next three years. Supporting him are three Vice Presidents: Alessandro Botter, Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi and Mattia Mattiuzzo.

"It's all about hard work!" remarked the new President, Guidolin. This commitment will build on the unprecedented recent achievements accomplished in the field of enology. In this regard, allow me to thank, first and foremost, the former president Stefano Zanette, with whom we have shared the journey that brought us to where we are today. I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many members on the various Boards of Directors that have succeeded each other since the Consortium's founding, for creating the conditions for Prosecco DOC to become the reality we now see before us. Finally, I sincerely thank the Board that appointed me today, and together with the capable offices of the Consortium, I plan to work over the next three years to amplify the results achieved so far. Our primary focus will be on enhancing the perception of the Denomination and strengthening the product-terroir connection."

"Our priorities," Guidolin continued, "align with the efforts of the entire supply chain, including grape growers and bottlers who have contributed to the success of this denomination, and continue to: maintain production quality, ensure sustainability, and focus on consumers and the local communities to which we are all deeply connected."

The Prosecco DOC Consortium:

President:

Giancarlo Guidolin

Vice Presidents:

Alessandro Botter

Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi

Mattia Mattiuzzo

Members of the Presidential Committee:

Alessio Del Savio

Pierclaudio De Martin

Franco Passador

Giorgio Serena

PROSECCO DOC and PROSECCO DOC ROSÉ: Profile of a Denomination

The Prosecco Denomination of Controlled Origin (DOC) was established in 2009 from a union of viticulturists, winemakers, and bottlers across 9 provinces in Veneto (Treviso, Belluno, Padua, Venice, and Vicenza) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (Gorizia, Pordenone, Trieste, and Udine) to firmly link this wine to its territory of origin. The main goals of the Prosecco DOC Consortium are to ensure product quality, protect the consumer, and enhance production through the promotion and protection of the "Prosecco" designation in Italy and worldwide. Specific developments and marketing strategies have been implemented over the years, proving successful and certainly contributing to making Prosecco the most famous sparkling wine internationally. Today, Prosecco DOC is the best-selling sparkling wine in the world, with 616 million bottles produced in 2023. Of these, 18.8% are consumed in Italy, while the remaining 81.2% are exported (USA, UK, Germany, and France are the primary markets).

The term Prosecco DOC refers to the production area of an extraordinary wine whose origins trace back to the small locality near Trieste that bears this name. Spanning Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, with a total of 28,100 hectares of vineyards, of which 24,450 are Glera and 3,650 are complementary (e.g., Pinots, Chardonnay, Verdiso, etc.), the Denomination today comprises 12,312 viticultural companies, 1,189 winemaking companies, and 360 sparkling wine companies, with an average size of 2.13 hectares each.

Prosecco is experiencing such success that it influences tourism flows, drawing consumers who, once they fall in love with the product, come to explore the territory where it originates. This generous region offers cultural and gastronomic delights, as well as great beauty, where vineyards alternate with forests, meadows, villages, and charming historic cities. From the Dolomites to the Venice lagoon, passing through Palladian villas and pre-Roman sites like Aquileia, there are about ten sites recognized by UNESCO as world heritage sites, underscoring the international significance of this great region, always a crossroads of peoples and cultures.

