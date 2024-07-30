Giant Dinosaurs at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Celebrate Team USA's Triumph at the Paris Olympics

At the Paris Olympics, 7,000 athletes from 206 nations compete, with Team USA leading in medals. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis honors this with life-sized Alamosaurs dinosaurs donning gold, silver and bronze medals. These sculptures, stars of the Team USA Swim Trials held in Indianapolis this past June, symbolize athletes' perseverance and hard work. As the only late Cretaceous sauropods found in America, they are a permanent exhibit in the museum's Dinosphere. The museum invites media to share videos and images of these medal-wearing dinos, crediting The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood, sweat, and tears of 7,000 athletes are on full display at the Paris Olympics as they put years of hard work and training to the test. The pride of 206 delegations and their nation's flags are front and center. Team USA is leading the world delegations with a double-digit medal count. But did you know that a 54-foot-long dinosaur and her two 'little ones' are sporting their own medals to show giant support for the Americans?