Giant Dinosaurs at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Celebrate Team USA's Triumph at the Paris Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood, sweat, and tears of 7,000 athletes are on full display at the Paris Olympics as they put years of hard work and training to the test. The pride of 206 delegations and their nation's flags are front and center. Team USA is leading the world delegations with a double-digit medal count. But did you know that a 54-foot-long dinosaur and her two 'little ones' are sporting their own medals to show giant support for the Americans?
In an effort to honor the dedication of all Olympians, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' iconic dinosaurs are roaring loud and proud for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The life-sized Alamosaurs sculptures, representing the late Cretaceous period, are adorned with gold, silver, and bronze medals. These dinos were a big hit during Team USA's Swim Trials held in Indianapolis this past month.
The three Alamosaurs sculptures not only represent an era but also symbolize the perseverance and hard work mirrored by the athletes. The fossils of these dinosaurs, the only late Cretaceous sauropods found in America, are displayed in the museum's permanent Dinosphere exhibit.
Olympic athletes are celebrated as national heroes, and their achievements foster a sense of unity and patriotism. Winning an Olympic medal is the pinnacle of an athlete's career, representing years of dedication, hard work, and sacrifice. Children aspire to follow in their footsteps, encouraged by parents to live their dreams while understanding the commitment needed to become world-class athletes.
The museum's videographer captured stunning videos and images of the life-sized dinos proudly wearing their medals. Media outlets are encouraged to use them, with proper credit given to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
