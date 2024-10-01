Giant Eagle and Flybuy Team Up to Slash Delivery Driver Wait Time In Half

"Using Flybuy for delivery has helped lower wait times for our guests, building their confidence that their fresh groceries will be delivered quickly and reliably." Post this

Across the industry, the average wait time for grocery delivery drivers to pick up an order is less than 10 minutes, but in some cases, drivers have reported delays that can result in reorders and late delivery for the end customer. Additionally, longer wait times can hinder delivery drivers from maximizing their earning potential since most gig workers are paid by the order, rather than by the hour. Often wait times can be even longer in regions with a limited number of drivers who need to pick up group orders.

Flybuy's AI-powered location technology helps identify which driver is arriving for specific order(s), drastically improving driver selection and coordination. The seamless communication and instant visibility provided by Flybuy have significantly reduced the wait time for delivery drivers to less than an average of 2.5 minutes. Now, end customers are getting their food faster, and delivery drivers are quickly in and out of the designated curbside pickup parking spots allowing drivers to maximize their earning potential.

"At Giant Eagle, we are always exploring opportunities to increase efficiency and convenience by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience," said Heather Feather, Senior Director of Strategy, eCommerce, and Innovation at Giant Eagle. "Using Flybuy for delivery has helped lower wait times for our guests, building their confidence that their fresh groceries will be delivered quickly and reliably."

"Flybuy has greatly reduced delivery driver wait times, wrong orders, and missed items which directly impacts refunds and repeat business," says Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder at Flybuy. "We are delighted to provide Giant Eagle Team Members with higher fidelity location updates and delivery driver ETA's to facilitate a faster order handoff and further optimize their e-commerce operations."

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 50 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors, with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

About Flybuy

The Flybuy platform by Radius Networks optimizes pickup, delivery, dine-in, and loyalty for brands worldwide. Flybuy uses AI and location intelligence to reshape the way businesses engage with their customers and empower them to achieve operational excellence and drive repeat business. Brands are leveraging Flybuy to drive sales, save money, and reduce waste by providing actionable data and insight to streamline their operations and create a seamless customer experience.

Media Contact

Laurel Getz, Flybuy, 1 2037675963, [email protected], www.flybuy.com

