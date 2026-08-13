Giant Sports Cards Earns Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition, Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible team we have built at Giant Sports Cards." Post this

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Giant Sports Cards

For passionate collectors of every level – from rookies to veterans, Giant Sports Cards is the modern-day sports card shop that celebrates your love of the game because only Giant brings the fun, treats every customer like an MVP with their GOAT-level of customer service, delivers a game-changing shopping experience through technologies and amenities such as their Ultimate Collectors Cave™ retail shop, and offers the hottest sports cards and memorabilia at the lowest prices. Learn more about Giant Sports Cards at www.giantsportscards.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Ashlei Douglas, Giant Sports Cards, 1 770-558-1860, [email protected], https://www.giantsportscards.com/

SOURCE Giant Sports Cards