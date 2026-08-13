Giant Sports Cards Earns Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition, Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Alpharetta, GA-based collectibles company ranks No. 2626 nationally as continued expansion, second retail location, and digital growth fuel momentum in the sports card industry.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Giant Sports Cards has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's third consecutive year earning recognition among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked No. 2626 nationally across all industries, Giant Sports Cards continues its impressive growth trajectory, achieving over 122% growth. That momentum has been fueled by strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of its retail presence with the opening of its second location in Gainesville, Georgia, and significant growth through its online platform, allowing collectors nationwide to access the company's extensive selection of sports cards.
"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible team we have built at Giant Sports Cards," said Jon Butts, CEO of Giant Sports Cards. "The past few years have been about expanding our reach—opening our second location in Gainesville, continuing to invest in our online experience, and finding new ways to connect with collectors across the country. This recognition belongs to our employees, customers, and the entire hobby community that continues to support us."
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Giant Sports Cards
For passionate collectors of every level – from rookies to veterans, Giant Sports Cards is the modern-day sports card shop that celebrates your love of the game because only Giant brings the fun, treats every customer like an MVP with their GOAT-level of customer service, delivers a game-changing shopping experience through technologies and amenities such as their Ultimate Collectors Cave™ retail shop, and offers the hottest sports cards and memorabilia at the lowest prices. Learn more about Giant Sports Cards at www.giantsportscards.com.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Ashlei Douglas, Giant Sports Cards, 1 770-558-1860, [email protected], https://www.giantsportscards.com/
SOURCE Giant Sports Cards
Share this article