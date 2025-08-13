Giant Sports Cards lands on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd year in a row

It was an incredible honor to be inside the top 100 fastest-growing private companies on the list in 2024, and the fact that we made the list again this year inside the top 40% is a true testament to our employees' grit and the health of the collectibles industry. Post this

Butts is no stranger to making the Inc. 5000, as this marks the sixth time a company he has founded has made the list since 2015. Not only has he led Giant Sports Cards to the prestigious list multiple times, but his prior venture, Muscle Up Marketing (now UpSwell), landed on the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row from 2015-2018.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, economic uncertainty, and a shifting labor market. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,552 percent.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Giant Sports Cards

For passionate collectors of every level – from rookies to veterans, Giant Sports Cards is the modern-day sports card shop that celebrates your love of the game because only Giant brings the fun, treats every customer like an MVP with their GOAT-level of customer service, delivers a game-changing shopping experience through technologies and amenities such as their Ultimate Collectors Cave™ retail shop, and offers the hottest sports cards and memorabilia at the lowest prices. Learn more about Giant Sports Cards at www.giantsportscards.com.

