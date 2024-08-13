Giant Sports Cards ranks 93rd on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and 1st in the retail sector

"We truly believe we're in the early innings of modernizing and reshaping the collectibles industry and couldn't be more excited about the future." Post this

Butts is no stranger to making the Inc 5000, as this marks the second company he has led to a top 100 ranking in the prestigious list over the past decade. His prior venture, Muscle Up Marketing, landed on the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row from 2015-2018, including being ranked as high as #40 in 2015.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Giant Sports Cards

For passionate collectors of every level – from rookies to veterans, Giant Sports Cards is the modern-day sports card shop that celebrates your love of the game because only Giant brings the fun, treats every customer like an MVP with their GOAT-level of customer service, delivers a game-changing shopping experience through technologies and amenities such as their Ultimate Collectors Cave™ retail shop, and offers the hottest sports cards and memorabilia at the lowest prices. Learn more about Giant Sports Cards at www.giantsportscards.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

