Giesen 0% Celebrates Five Years as the Global Leader in Premium Non-Alcoholic Wine

A trailblazer in the mindful drinking movement, Giesen pioneered 0% Sauvignon Blanc and continues to set the quality standard with nine expressive alcohol-removed wines

MARLBOROUGH, New Zealand, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Giesen Group, the #1 premium non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S., is celebrating five years since the launch of its groundbreaking Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc, the benchmark New Zealand wine that sparked a global movement. Since 2020, Giesen has expanded its portfolio to include nine premium alcohol-removed styles, ranging from red, white, and rosé to sparkling, and its latest innovation: Giesen 0% Spritz, offered in bottles and sleek slim cans. Together, the range reflects the brand's category leadership and meets the growing demand for non-alcoholic wine as an everyday lifestyle choice.

"What began as a company wellness challenge quickly became a bold winemaking mission to craft the world's best 0% alcohol wine," says Richard O'Brien, Sales & Marketing Director of Giesen Group. "We started with Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand's most beloved varietal, a bright and vibrant style that showed consumers that great wine can be enjoyed without alcohol. Every release since has pushed the boundaries of what's possible, driven by our commitment to quality, innovation, and true varietal expression across red, white, sparkling, and now spritz styles that drive trial and discovery."

With a 49% share of the premium non-alcoholic still wine segment and 28% year-over-year growth in the U.S., Giesen 0% continues to lead a rapidly expanding category. Ranked as the #1 premium non-alcoholic wine brand and the #2 top-selling non-alcoholic wine brand by dollar share, Giesen has sustained long-term momentum that underscores its category-defining role. In 2025, top-performing markets included California, New York, Texas, and Florida, where demand for premium non-alcoholic wine is accelerating beyond Dry January. Giesen's nine premium styles—from its flagship 0% Sauvignon Blanc, the best-selling premium non-alcoholic wine in the U.S., to 0% Premium Red and 0% Rosé—demonstrate strong performance across the portfolio and affirm that today's consumers are seeking full-flavored, alcohol-free options year-round. As more Americans embrace mindful drinking and prioritize wellness, Giesen 0% remains the trusted leader in the premium non-alcoholic wine segment.*

Crafted in Marlborough, New Zealand, the Giesen 0% portfolio begins in the vineyard, where exceptional fruit quality and meticulous viticulture lay the foundation for flavor and varietal expression. The grapes are grown, harvested, and made into wine using many of the same principles that guide Giesen's full-strength winemaking, with tailored decisions along the way to suit alcohol-removed styles. Once the wine is complete, the alcohol is gently removed using modern spinning cone technology, operated in-house by a dedicated winemaking team with nearly five years of specialized experience. The result is a range of 0% wines that retain structure, aroma, and varietal character, setting a global benchmark for quality in alcohol-removed winemaking.

Looking ahead, Giesen will continue to lead through innovation, using its winemaking expertise and in-house technology to develop new products that reflect evolving consumer preferences. The recent launch of Giesen 0% Spritz introduced a fresh format and expanded the occasions for enjoying non-alcoholic wine. With a portfolio spanning no-alcohol, low-alcohol, and full-strength wines, Giesen is uniquely positioned to deliver both quality and versatility for today's wine drinkers. Giesen is imported nationally by Opici Wines & Spirits.

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family-owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay, as well as the newly released 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz and 0% Rosé Spritz. For more information, please visit www.giesenwines.com and follow @giesenwines.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from nine countries. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

*Source: Nielsen Wine Scan Data, 52 weeks ending 11/25/2025 — Reflects Giesen as the #1 premium non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S. above $12 by value; 49% dollar share of premium NA still wine segment; 28% YoY growth; and top-selling premium SKU in the category.

