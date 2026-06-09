Giesen 0% Partners with Pride House LA/West Hollywood: Bringing Mindful Drinking to World Cup Opening Weekend in Los Angeles

"At Giesen, we believe social occasions should feel inclusive, welcoming, and accessible to all," said Richard O'Brien, General Manager of Giesen Group. Post this

Presented by the Out Athlete Fund, PH LA/WeHo is a multi-year initiative celebrating LGBTQ+ athletes, fans, and allies through sports, culture, and community programming leading up to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. The World Cup kickoff event serves as the official launch, marking a key milestone on the road to its flagship 17-day festival during the 2028 Summer Games. For four days, Beaches Tropicana will be transformed into a vibrant gathering place, bringing together world-class athletes, celebrities, LGBTQ+ advocates, and fans for match-viewing parties, athlete meet-and-greets, live entertainment, and cultural programming.

As part of the World Cup kickoff festivities, Giesen 0% Spritz Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé will be featured across all bar areas, offering attendees a stylish, lightly sparkling non-alcoholic option to celebrate fully without compromise. Giesen will also co-host Sunday's closing-day programming on June 14, where guests can enjoy a specialty 0% Spritz mocktail created exclusively for the occasion during two landmark moments: the first-ever Gay MLS Players Reunion and the Gay Games Sendoff honoring athletes preparing to compete in Spain. With just 50 calories per can, the ready-to-drink spritz is designed for those looking to moderate without missing out on the experience, from beach days to concerts, sporting events, and cultural gatherings.

"PH LA/WeHo is about creating a welcoming space where LGBTQ+ athletes, fans, and allies feel seen, celebrated, and connected," said Michael J. Ferrera, CEO of Out Athlete Fund. "We're thrilled to partner with Giesen, a brand that understands the importance of inclusivity and intentional social experiences during such a historic weekend for Los Angeles."

The partnership marks another milestone in Giesen's continued expansion into cultural moments where moderation, inclusivity, and social connection intersect. Rooted in New Zealand winemaking and crafted for modern, mindful drinking occasions, the 0% Spritz range complements Giesen's growing portfolio of award-winning alcohol-removed wines, including Sparkling Brut, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rosé, and more.

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE.

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family-owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay, as well as the newly released 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz and 0% Rosé Spritz. For more information, please visit www.giesenwines.com and follow @giesenwines.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from nine countries. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

About Pride House Los Angeles/West Hollywood

Pride House Los Angeles/West Hollywood will be the largest LGBTQ+ fan and cultural experience during the 2028 Summer Games, transforming West Hollywood into the epicenter of sport, culture, and community. It will stand as a defining destination for connection, celebration, and progress in sport as West Hollywood Park is home to the 17-day flagship festival featuring live watch parties, concerts, conversations, cultural showcases, and immersive community activations. Produced by Out Athlete Fund, the nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ athletes' journeys through financial support, educational initiatives, and year-round programming, Pride House Los Angeles/West Hollywood will bring together elite athletes, artists, advocates, brands, and fans through exciting programming and strategic partnerships; championing inclusion in sport and amplifying LGBTQ+ excellence on a global stage. For more information, visit https://www.pridehouselaweho.org/

*Source: Nielsen Wine Scan Data, 52 weeks ending 2/21/2026 - Reflects Giesen 0% as the #1 premium non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S. above $10 by value.

Media Contact

Katherine Dolecki Payton, Giesen Group, 1 516-661-0808, [email protected], https://www.giesenwines.com/

Elizabeth Stout, Giesen Group, 1 201-615-4186, [email protected], https://www.giesenwines.com/

SOURCE Giesen Group