Giesen 0% Wine Prepares for Continued Growth in Non-Alcoholic Category With Investment in 10,000-Liter Spinning Cone Column

"Our new spinning cone technology has revolutionized our production, increasing capacity tenfold to meet the growing demand for non-alcoholic wines," says Duncan Shouler, Giesen Director of Innovation.

According to Nielsen data, Giesen 0% is a top-selling non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. market, with sales surging 67% last year, significantly outpacing the non-alcoholic wine category's 27% growth. Additionally, the latest data from IWSR indicates a promising future for the no- and low-alcohol sector, projecting continued global growth.

The spinning cone column is an advanced piece of technology that gently distills Giesen's award-winning, full-strength wines into three parts: aroma, alcohol, and body. Once the alcohol is removed, the aroma and body are reintroduced to create a 0% wine that retains the same characteristics as its full-strength counterpart. By maintaining this production on-site, a specialist team can control all aspects of the process to produce a full 0% varietal range that leads the premium sector, including Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and soon to be released in the U.S. market, Chardonnay.

Committed to innovation and sustainability, Giesen has found creative solutions for repurposing premium resources by partnering with Strange Nature Distilling. "The alcohol distilled from our full-strength wine is around 45% alcohol by volume, which is currently used for Strange Nature Gin – a premium grape gin that recently won gold at the International Wine and Spirit Competition and has launched in Total Wine & More in California, Texas, Colorado, New York and New Jersey," shares Shouler.

Giesen is also building an alcohol distillation column to further refine the remaining alcohol from their wines into 93% ethanol, which will be used to fuel the boiler that powers the spinning cone. This initiative represents a major stride in sustainable production and reinforces Giesen's commitment to creating a circular economy. When the distillation column is fully operational by the end of 2024, Giesen will have invested $7 million in no-alcohol technology since 2020.

Giesen's ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices underscores its leadership in the non-alcoholic wine industry. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, the winery remains dedicated to providing exceptional quality wines that cater to the growing demand for alcohol-free options worldwide.

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded organic Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay. For more information on Giesen Group, please visit www.giesenwines.com.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from nine countries. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

