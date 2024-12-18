Giesen 0% Wines Reach 61% Premium Market Share to Lead Non-Alcoholic Still Wine Category as Consumer Demand Soars

"It has been remarkable to witness firsthand the shift in consumer preferences towards low- and no-alcohol alternatives, and we are thrilled that our dedication to the premium tier of dealcoholized wines has resonated with so many U.S. wine drinkers." Post this

Gen Z and Millennials are driving the 'sober curious' movement and shift toward more balanced lifestyles, with 22% now alternating between full-strength and no-alcohol options, according to a recent study conducted by IWSR in April 2024. With the rise in mindful drinking, Giesen 0% credits their success to a long-term focus on crafting a full range of high-quality non-alcoholic wines sourced from the best growing areas in New Zealand. The Giesen 0% winemaking team is a global leader in spinning cone technology that allows for the gentle extraction of alcohol designed to preserve delicate aromas and flavors. The brand's latest release, Giesen 0% Chardonnay, just launched in fall 2024, and complements a comprehensive portfolio that includes Sparkling Brut, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Rosé, and Premium Red.

Giesen's leadership in the non-alcoholic wine industry is driven by a steadfast commitment to premium wine sustainability and innovation. By creatively repurposing resources, such as partnering with Strange Nature Distilling to transform alcohol removed from their wines into gin, Giesen is paving the way for a circular economy. The winery's state-of-the-art distillation column, now fully operational, refines alcohol up to 96% ethanol, which powers the spinning cone technology used in their production process. This $8 million investment in no-alcohol technology since 2020 underscores Giesen's dedication to sustainable production while delivering exceptional quality wines to meet growing global demand.

Giesen 0% wines are imported nationally by Opici Wines & Spirits. For more information about Giesen 0% wines in the U.S. market, including samples and interview requests, please contact Katherine Dolecki Payton or Angie Perry at Gregory + Vine.

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded organic Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay. For more information on Giesen Group, please visit www.giesenwines.com.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from around the world. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

