Giesen Launches 0% Spritz: A New Era of Celebration for the Modern Drinker

"Today's consumers are seeking non-alcoholic wines that reflect their values and elevate their lifestyle, not just as alternatives, but as exceptional experiences in their own right," said Richard O'Brien, Director of Sales & Marketing at Giesen Group. "With Giesen 0% Spritz, we've drawn on our deep winemaking expertise and proprietary technology to craft vibrant, effervescent wines that capture both varietal integrity and a true sense of celebration."

Crafted using Giesen's proprietary spinning cone technology, each wine begins as a high-quality, full-strength New Zealand wine before undergoing gentle dealcoholization to preserve aroma, flavor, and structure. The result is a crisp, dry, effervescent experience with no compromise in craft.

Available in 750ml bottles, with 4-pack slim cans arriving later this summer, Giesen 0% Spritz is designed for the full spectrum of social moments, from celebratory gifting to dinner parties, picnics, rooftop happy hours, and beach outings. These dual formats enable consumers to choose how they moderate, expanding the reach of the non-alcoholic category into more occasions than ever before. Whether it's brunch in Brooklyn or a summer soirée in Los Angeles, Giesen 0% Spritz answers the growing demand for alcohol-free options that match the moment and mood without compromise.

Tasting Notes:

Giesen 0% Spritz Sauvignon Blanc - Tropical fruit, lime, and subtle herbal lift with bright acidity and a refreshing, dry finish.

Giesen 0% Spritz Rosé - Strawberry, watermelon, and white florals with a clean sparkle and elegant balance.

Exclusively imported by Opici Wines & Spirits, Giesen 0% Spritz is available in 750ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $14.99. Giesen 0% Spritz 4-pack slim cans will follow later this summer, complementing a growing portfolio of award-winning alcohol-removed wines that includes Sparkling Brut, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rosé, and more.

For samples, media inquiries, or interviews with the Giesen team, please contact Katherine Dolecki Payton or Helen Gregory at Gregory + Vine.

About Giesen Group:

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family-owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded organic Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay, as well as the newly released 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz and 0% Rosé Spritz. For more information on Giesen Group, please visit www.giesenwines.com.

About Opici Wines & Spirits:

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from nine countries. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

Sources:

* Nielsen Wine Scan Data, 5/17/25 – Reflects Giesen as the #1 premium non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S. above $12 by value.

* Nielsen Wine Scan Data, 52 weeks ending 03/22/2025 – Reflects 25% YOY growth in non-alcoholic wine and 300%+ growth in $14–$14.99 sparkling tier.

Katherine Dolecki-Payton, Giesen Group, 1 516-661-0808, [email protected], www.giesenwines.com

