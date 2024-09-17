Giesen Unveils 0% Chardonnay as Newest Addition to Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Range

We were excited to take on the challenge of creating Giesen 0% Chardonnay, staying true to our goal of offering the highest quality non-alcoholic wine while delivering authentic varietal character. Post this

Made from classic, cool-climate grapes sourced from renowned New Zealand wine regions, this non-alcoholic Chardonnay offers a vibrant, fresh, and complex profile that mirrors the beloved Giesen Estate Chardonnay. As with the rest of the Giesen 0% range, the making of 0% Chardonnay begins with producing a premium full-strength wine followed by a gentle dealcoholization process made possible by spinning cone technology, ensuring that the wine's delicate aromas and vibrant flavors are retained. The result is a smooth, dry-style, non-alcoholic Chardonnay that offers a bouquet of citrus, ripe peach, and stonefruit, complemented by a subtle French oak influence.

An elegant and refreshing alternative to traditional Chardonnay wines, Giesen 0% Chardonnay offers a creamy mouthfeel and butterscotch flavors as a result of selective malolactic fermentation. One portion is aged on French oak to impart a toasty complexity, while the remaining blend is aged in stainless steel to preserve purity, freshness, and the intense fruit flavors characteristic of New Zealand wines. With a modest 19 calories per 5 oz serving, Giesen 0% Chardonnay stands as one of the lowest-calorie Chardonnay wines available. Dry, refreshing, and full of fruit flavors, Giesen 0% Chardonnay pairs well with food and can be enjoyed on any and all occasions. Giesen 0% Chardonnay is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $16.99. Giesen 0% wines are exclusively imported by Opici Wines & Spirits.

For more information about Giesen 0% Chardonnay, including sample and interview requests with Giesen's Director of Innovation, Duncan Shouler, please contact Angie Perry and Katherine Dolecki Payton at Gregory + Vine. Photos for editorial use are available to download here.

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family-owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded organic Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay. For more information on Giesen Group, please visit www.giesenwines.com.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from nine countries. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

Media Contact

Angie Perry, Giesen Group, 1 7722043975, [email protected], www.giesenwines.com

Katherine Dolecki-Payton, Gregory + Vine, [email protected], www.gregoryvine.com

SOURCE Giesen Group