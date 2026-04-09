Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network honors legacies during National Donate Life Month

As National Donate Life Month begins, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is encouraging residents across Illinois and northwest Indiana to take an action that reflects compassion, community and legacy: register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

ITASCA, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network invites Illinois and Indiana residents to register as organ, eye and tissue donors

As National Donate Life Month begins, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is encouraging residents across Illinois and northwest Indiana to take an action that reflects compassion, community and legacy: register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Organ and tissue donation is a profound expression of generosity that honors life even in moments of loss. More than 108,000 people in the United States are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, including more than 5,500 individuals in Illinois and Indiana. On average, every 7.5 minutes, someone new is added to the national waiting list, and 13 people die each day while waiting for an organ that does not arrive in time. This is a need that persists and continues to challenge the communities Gift of Hope serves.

"The need for organ donation is not to be underestimated; it's happening right here in our communities," said Harry Wilkins, MD, President and CEO of Gift of Hope. "Our neighbors are waiting for a second chance at life. Each one represents a family hoping, a future on hold and a reminder of how critical it is that we come together to support donation through education, trust and action."

One person can save up to eight lives, restore sight to others through eye donation, and heal more than 75 people through tissue donation. Families who authorize donation often share that knowing their loved one helped others becomes a meaningful source of healing. For many, donation becomes a point of pride and a legacy of kindness that inspires future generations to register as donors themselves.

"Every decision to register as a donor is a gift of enduring legacy," said Dr. Wilkins. "As a physician, I have seen how donation renews hope for patients waiting for transplants and provides comfort to families who know their loved one helped others live. During Donate Life Month, we honor donor heroes and the families whose courage and generosity make every transplant possible."

During National Donate Life Month in April, Gift of Hope participates in many events to honor donors and families with celebration and compassion. These include flag raisings, community and school events, and more. Visit giftofhope.org/calendar for the events near you.

Please consider registering as an organ and tissue donor. You can sign up through the Illinois Organ/Tissue Donor Registry via the Illinois Secretary of State's website https://www.lifegoeson.com/or visit giftofhope.org/join-the-registry to learn more about how donation works and how you can give the gift of life.

About Gift of Hope

Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving Illinois and northwest Indiana. As one of 55 OPOs nationwide, Gift of Hope partners with 180 hospitals and serves more than 12 million people. Since 1986, its work has saved more than 30,000 organ transplant recipients and improved hundreds of thousands more through tissue donation.

Media Contact

Patricia A Flesher, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, 1 8474450042, [email protected], www.giftofhope.org

SOURCE Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network