GiftCard Partners Announces the Addition of the CVS Select+™ Gift Card: Designed to Enhance Health and Wellness Initiatives

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GiftCard Partners, a leader in innovative gift card solutions, today announced the addition of the CVS Select+ Gift Card to the family of CVS gift card products. The card is designed to support health and wellness initiatives across various sectors by restricting the purchase of alcohol, lottery, and prescriptions, meeting CMS guidelines for government programs on restricted spend.

CVS Select+ is tailored to meet the diverse needs of programs including workplace wellness, government health initiatives, Medicare/Medicaid, uninsured wellness efforts, women's health initiatives, nonprofit organizations, and research programs. CVS Select+ restricts the purchase of alcohol, lottery, prescriptions, MinuteClinic® fees, and gifts cards while allowing for debiting on all other everyday items throughout CVS locations, as well as Longs Drugs® and Navarro Discount Pharmacy® locations, nationwide.

Key Features of the CVS Select+ Gift Card:

Compliance with CMS Guidelines: The gift card adheres to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines, restricting purchases of alcohol and lottery products, ensuring alignment with health-focused objectives. Note: Tobacco and firearms are not carried by any CVS banner as standard policy.





Flexible Redemption Options: Recipients can redeem their CVS Select+ gift cards at any 7,000+ CVS locations, as well as Longs Drugs and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations, nationwide, providing convenient access to a wide range of everyday products.

"We are excited to introduce the CVS Select+ Gift Card as a versatile solution for organizations aiming to promote healthier choices among their members or employees," said Deborah Merkin, CEO of GiftCard Partners. "By offering a CMS compliant gift card product with flexibility, we empower organizations to drive positive health outcomes and support their wellness initiatives effectively."

The CVS Select+ Gift Card joins the already well-established CVS family of gift cards. Available through the Engage2Reward™ Gift Card Ordering Platform powered by GiftCard Partners, this middle-ground solution between the fully flexible CVS Gift Card and the selectively filtered CVS Select® Gift Card is poised to become an integral component of health and wellness programs nationwide.

For more information about the CVS Select+ Gift Card and how it can be integrated into your organization's health and wellness initiatives, please visit GiftCard Partners' website or contact [email protected].

About GiftCard Partners

GiftCard Partners is a leading provider of B2B gift card solutions, specializing in helping organizations incentivize and reward their employees, customers, and partners. With a focus on innovation and customization, GiftCard Partners offers a wide range of gift card programs tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries.

