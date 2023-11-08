GiftCard Partners, Inc. Once Again Named a National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For & One of Boston's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in 2023 by NABR

GiftCard Partners, Inc. (https://www.giftcardpartners.com/) has once again been named one of the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2023 and one of Boston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2023 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR http://thebestandbrightest.com/about/nabr/). The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GiftCard Partners, Inc. (https://www.giftcardpartners.com/) has once again been named a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For in 2023 and one of Boston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2023 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR http://thebestandbrightest.com/about/nabr/). The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

"2023 continues to be a year of growth for GiftCard Partners as we have continued to expand our staff and employee offerings as a fully remote company" states Deborah Merkin, CEO. "Being recognized year over year on the national and local (Boston) level is such an incredible honor and I am so proud of my entire team and what each of them brings to the organization. The current GiftCard Partners team is honestly the most influential group we have had to date. They strive day in and day out to put the customers first, and as a company, we continue to balance and support their professional and personal growth."

This is the 10th time that GiftCard Partners has been named as a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and the sixth as one of Boston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

For a complete list of the National 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners, visit: https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/2023-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for-in-the-nation-2/winners/

For a complete list of Boston's 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners, visit: https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/bostons-2022-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/winners/

About GiftCard Partners

GiftCard Partners, Inc has spent almost two decades delivering custom gift card program management services for retail brands and providing solutions to increase employee engagement with gift card incentives. Offering the latest in technology, its Engage2Reward™ gift card ordering platform allows companies to easily order and send bulk gift cards - physical, eGift cards, SMS Text, or prepaid cards - to employees or B2B recipients. Engage2Reward™ also offers an API to easily integrate into an existing system.

GiftCard Partners, Inc. is a certified women-owned business (WBENC, WOSB). For more information about GiftCard Partners and the services they provide, visit http://www.giftcardpartners.com.

