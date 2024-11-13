GiftCard Partners, Inc. Receives National and Regional Recognition as a Best & Brightest Company to Work for in 2024 by NABR

GiftCard Partners, Inc. (https://www.giftcardpartners.com/) has once again been named one of the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2024 and one of New England's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2024 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR http://thebestandbrightest.com/about/nabr/). The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GiftCard Partners, Inc. (https://www.giftcardpartners.com/) has once again been named a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For in 2024 and one of New England's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2024 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR http://thebestandbrightest.com/about/nabr/). The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

"GiftCard Partners has had a remarkable year, thriving amidst the dynamic changes shaping the fintech industry and gift card usage. We are proud of our positive and collaborative work environment, where our team's hard work is recognized, and well-being is prioritized," states Deborah Merkin, CEO & Founder. "Being recognized on both national and regional levels for all these years is a testament to the exceptional work of our team. I am immensely proud of their dedication, talent, and commitment to delivering the right gift card reward solutions for our customers. The current GiftCard Partners team is truly outstanding, and their passion for putting customers first drives our success. As a company, we remain committed to supporting the team's professional and personal development."

This is the 11th time that GiftCard Partners has been named as a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and the seventh as one of New England's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (formerly Boston's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For), reaffirming their commitment to creating a dynamic workplace and fostering a culture that prioritizes employee engagement, growth, and recognition.

About GiftCard Partners

GiftCard Partners, Inc has spent almost two decades delivering custom gift card program management services for retail brands and providing solutions to increase employee engagement with gift card incentives. Offering the latest in technology, its Engage2Reward™ gift card ordering platform allows companies to easily order and send bulk gift cards - physical, eGift cards, SMS Text, or prepaid cards - to employees or B2B recipients. Engage2Reward™ also offers an API to easily integrate into an existing system.

GiftCard Partners, Inc. is a certified women-owned business (WBENC, WOSB). For more information about GiftCard Partners and the services they provide, visit http://www.giftcardpartners.com.

