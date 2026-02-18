Giftogram Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, Earning Top 100 Product and Highest Customer Satisfaction Honors

"We've always believed rewards should be simple to send and genuinely meaningful to receive. This honor reinforces our focus on delivering exceptional service while helping organizations recognize people in ways that feel personal and lasting." Bill Grassmyer, CEO of Giftogram. Post this

This marks Giftogram's second consecutive year on the Highest Customer Satisfaction Products list. The company also earned its first-ever spot on the Top 100 Software Products list. Giftogram is ranked the #1 product in the Rewards and Incentives category across both lists.

Together, the honors reflect Giftogram's continued momentum as organizations look for flexible, easy-to-use tools that make employee appreciation feel personal, not performative.

"Being recognized by G2 again, and for the first time as a Top 100 product, matters most because it comes directly from our customers," said Bill Grassmyer, CEO of Giftogram. "We've always believed rewards should be simple to send and genuinely meaningful to receive. This honor reinforces our focus on delivering exceptional service while helping organizations recognize people in ways that feel personal and lasting."

The recognition comes amid growing attention on employee experience and workplace appreciation. Research consistently shows that employees who feel recognized and valued are more engaged and more likely to stay with their organizations—driving demand for rewards platforms that deliver meaningful moments without heavy administrative burden.

G2's rankings are based entirely on verified customer feedback, evaluating products across factors such as ease of doing business, likelihood to recommend, and quality of support. In Winter 2026, Giftogram earned the #1 ranking on G2's Relationship Index for Rewards & Incentives, with reviewers highlighting the platform's intuitive bulk sending, responsive customer service, and personalized redemption experience that gives recipients true choice across thousands of retailers.

"As buyers increasingly turn to AI-driven research to discover and evaluate software solutions, being recommended in the answer moment must be earned through credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They help buyers make confident decisions—and they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Giftogram. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. Rankings are based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible, a product or company must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only reviews submitted during the evaluation period. Learn more at g2.com/best-software-companies and review G2's methodology at documentation.g2.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually—including employees at every Fortune 500 company—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software companies partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. Learn more at www.g2.com..

About Giftogram

Giftogram is a leading employee rewards platform that enables organizations to send digital gift cards and prepaid cards with zero platform fees. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Giftogram offers recipients choice across thousands of top retailers while giving teams simple tools for bulk sending, branded customization, and automated delivery. Ideal for employee appreciation, performance incentives, survey rewards, and alternatives to cash bonuses, Giftogram supports in-office, hybrid, and remote teams. Learn more at www.giftogram.com.

