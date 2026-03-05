Giftogram Study Finds Employees Feel Invisible 4x More Than Valued

This research reinforces what we've always believed: consistent, personal appreciation is one of the most powerful tools an organization has," said Valerie Leary, Giftogram's head of marketing. Post this

"As a company built on employee recognition, we know how important it is to make sure employees feel seen every day. This research reinforces what we've always believed: consistent, personal appreciation is one of the most powerful tools an organization has," said Valerie Leary, Giftogram's head of marketing. "Employee Appreciation Day is a great moment to celebrate, and an even better starting point for making recognition part of every day."

Other key report findings include:

The Turnover Multiplier: For every employee motivated to stay by recognition, 8.4 were motivated to leave by its absence. In total, 2,522 employees documented leaving jobs where appreciation gaps were a contributing factor.

The Recognition Void: 4,561 employees reported receiving no recognition at all, ranking "nothing" ahead of verbal thanks, time off, and public acknowledgment as a common recognition experience.

The Frequency Gap: Employees mentioned infrequent recognition 3.3 times more often than regular appreciation. Recognition programs exist in most organizations represented in the data—the problem is how inconsistently they're implemented.

The Intention Advantage: Among the 6.4% of employees who described positive recognition experiences, intention mattered. The gestures employees remembered most were deliberate rather than default.

The Choice Factor: Of 10,578 conversations mentioning gifts, gift cards were the most frequently cited preference, valued not for their dollar amount but for the ability to choose something that actually matters to the recipient.

The report's central finding is that employees contribute daily, but recognition is delivered only occasionally. That mismatch—rather than a lack of caring—is the heart of the gap, and why organizations can use this year's Employee Appreciation Day as a starting point for consistent, lasting recognition.

The Appreciation Gap report is available at https://hubs.li/Q045FL7T0.

Media Contact

Valerie Leary, Giftogram, 1 2063348610, [email protected], www.giftogram.com

SOURCE Giftogram