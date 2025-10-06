GiftRound Partners with Tillo to Make Group Gifting More Flexible and Joyful

"Partnering with Tillo means we can give recipients even greater choice and flexibility and offer a world-leading customer experience." Post this

With over £20 million collected across more than 150,000 GiftRounds, the platform has already helped over 1.5 million people group gift together. Now, through its integration with Tillo's API, GiftRound is making the final step of gifting more versatile than ever. GiftRound recipients just swap for a brand's gift card without the usual frustrating hoops to jump through: no creating accounts, no checking ID, no downloading apps, just simple, joyful spending.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, reflected on the partnership, saying:

"We're thrilled to be partnering with GiftRound, a platform that's transforming how people come together to celebrate life's milestones. By combining GiftRound's innovative approach to group gifting with Tillo's global network of gift card brands, we're making it easier than ever to turn contributions into meaningful moments."

Craig Forsythe, CEO and Founder of GiftRound said:

"GiftRound has always been about celebrating connections and making gifting feel more meaningful, fair, and full of joy. GiftRound is committed to 'all gift, no fees' to make sure 100% of contributions go to the gift. Partnering with Tillo means we can give recipients even greater choice and flexibility and offer a world-leading customer experience."

About GiftRound

GiftRound is on a mission to make group gifting more meaningful, and they guarantee 'all gift, no fees': no set-up fees, no transaction fees, no sneaky 'tips' you can't shake off, 100% of contributions going towards your group gift. Born from the idea that every occasion deserves to be celebrated together, GiftRound provides a fee-free, secure, cashless platform where friends, families, colleagues, and school communities can easily contribute towards shared gifts.

Learn more at www.giftround.co.uk.

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 40 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more - Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

For more information, visit www.tillo.com.

