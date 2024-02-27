"Gifts of Comfort and Hope" Await at United Breast Cancer Foundation's Mattress and Pink Bag Event in Warwick, Rhode Island This April

Lack of sleep can lead to serious problems for people with cancer. Studies have shown breast cancer patients experience the highest rates of insomnia. Sleep helps strengthen your immune system and keeps your mind sharp – allowing your body to refresh, replenish, and rebuild itself. Post this

Beyond the gift of sleep, the "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" Event will be a day filled with support and community. Attendees will also receive a Pink Bag gift curated with care. Additionally, the event attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow breast cancer warriors and thrivers, swap stories, and find solace in knowing they are surrounded by others who understand their journey.

UBCF is proud to work with fellow breast cancer organizations, creating a space for camaraderie and collaboration, not competition. Partnering with the Gloria Gemma Foundation amplifies the outreach of the event, ensuring that those in need are aware of the resources and support available to them.

Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF's Executive Director shared, "It brings me great joy to partner with the Gloria Gemma Foundation, as both of our organizations honor amazing women who passed after battling breast cancer: Gloria Gemma, and my mother, Audrey Beverly Mastroianni." Stephanie continued, "My mother is from Rhode Island, and we spent many summers on the shores making beautiful memories that will live in my heart always. Now as a mom myself, I am adding to those precious memories with my own children. Working with the Gloria Gemma Foundation is like a homecoming - building on the legacy of two very special women, and I look forward to future collaborations."

Bryan Sawyer, Gloria Gemma's Chief Operating Officer said, "UBCF's mission and values align with ours, and we have been collaborating with them since 2022. The Gloria Gemma Foundation has been helping the cancer community for 20 years, and this event is one more way we are providing comfort to the people we serve."

The UBCF Mattress and Pink Bag Event is open to breast cancer patients and survivors, regardless of gender. To ensure a personalized experience and fair distribution of resources, attendance is required on the day of the event. People are welcome to apply from anywhere in the United States, however, approved applicants are responsible for picking up items on the day of the event. Items cannot be stored or shipped.

About UBCF

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to funding breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. http://www.ubcf.org

About the Gloria Gemma Foundation:

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free services to individuals and families touched by breast cancer in local Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and eastern Connecticut communities. The foundation offers a range of support services, including education, access to wellness resources, and support programs to all those touched by cancer. https://www.gloriagemma.org

About Good360

Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $18 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

