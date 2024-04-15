'Gig Work': Redefining Animation with Highly Anticipated Pilot Release in 2024

Join the Indie Animation Movement as "Gig Work", Created by Max Giraldo and Andrew Giraldo, Prepares to Debut its Fresh and Innovative Series

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gig Work," an upcoming animated show revolutionizing the independent animation landscape, is set to release its highly anticipated pilot in 2024. With streaming services increasingly canceling animated shows, the indie movement is on the rise, and independent creators are taking matters into their own hands. "Gig Work" aims to carve its niche in this new model of content creation, alongside popular shows like "Helluva Boss" and "Bee and Puppycat."

Despite the challenges faced by independent creators, "Gig Work" has already garnered significant attention and support from a passionate fanbase. Even before its release, "Gig Work" has amassed an impressive following on social media platforms, with almost 3 million TikTok views. This early traction highlights the excitement and anticipation surrounding the show's debut.

"We're thrilled to be nearing the release of our pilot and to share 'Gig Work' with the world," says Max Giraldo, co-creator of "Gig Work." "Our goal is to offer audiences a fresh and original animated series that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and hand-drawn animation."

"Gig Work" follows a group of friends Will, Luke, Soo-yeon, and Kyle, who go on adventures together completing various gigs in a dystopian future. Touching on subjects both dark and light, topical and fanciful, the show delivers engaging characters, compelling stories, and stunning visuals.

"With streaming giants canceling beloved animated shows like 'Inside Job' and 'Summer Camp Island,' there's a growing demand for original stories and characters," adds Giraldo. "'Gig Work' is just one of many indie shows representing a new wave of television, driven by independent creators and fans who are passionate about storytelling and the medium of animation."

As the pilot release date approaches, "Gig Work" invites animation enthusiasts, industry professionals, and fans alike to join them on their journey. With its unique blend of humor, heart, and imagination, "Gig Work" is poised to make a significant impact in the world of animation.

About "Gig Work":

"Gig Work" is an upcoming animated show about a group of friends struggling to make ends meet while battling their own inner demons. Set in a dark and dynamic world, "Gig Work" aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and animation techniques, offering audiences a fresh and innovative viewing experience. Starring Tom Aglio, Eric Rocha, Lynn Favin, and Rocky Mckay.

