Giga Tires Announces Collaboration with Monro to Expand Ship to Installer Offerings

Giga Tires, a preeminent e-commerce tire retailer, announced the expansion of its ship to installer service offering, in partnership with Monro. Monro, Inc. is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America, with nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. This collaboration enables customers access to an extensive range of high-quality, low-cost tires combined with a seamless delivery and installation experience.
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers can shop from a comprehensive selection of tires at www.giga-tires.com. Once eligible items are added to the cart, users can select the "Install it for you" delivery option and choose any installer location for a hassle-free, end-to-end shopping experience.
"We are confident our online shoppers will find service levels unmatched with this partnership," said Barker. "As a pioneer in the automotive service industry, Monro is uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class automotive care."
About Giga Tires
Giga Tires is an online retailer that is proud to offer low-cost, high-quality tires. With over a thousand distribution centers nationwide, Giga Tires prides itself on having a wide selection of inventory designed to meet any consumer need or budget. Giga Tires prides itself on elevating the customer experience from fast, reliable shipping to unbeatable prices. Our partnerships with brands enables us to capture savings and pass them on to our customers. For more information, please visit www.giga-tires.com
About Monro, Inc.
Monro, Inc., is one of the United States' leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class automotive care to communities nationwide. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ, it has a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, with approximately $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2023. Monro continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and by opening newly constructed stores. Across more than 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro offers customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro's highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address customers' automotive needs to get them safely back on the road. For more information, visit https://corporate.monro.com/overview/default.aspx.
Media Contact
Windy Pierre, Giga Tires LLC, 1 3055288712, [email protected], giga-tires.com
SOURCE Giga Tires LLC
