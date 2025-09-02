GigU's Free "Cherry Picker Game" Lets Anyone Experience Life as a Gig Driver

"We did not just build a game. One core goal of developing it is to build people's empathy and understanding of gig drivers' experience," explained Pedro Inada, the GigU co-CEO who led the "Cherry Picker Game" development team. Post this

"We did not just build a game. One core goal of developing it is to build people's empathy and understanding of gig drivers' experience," explained Pedro Inada, the GigU co-CEO who led the "Cherry Picker Game" development team. "After years of eating meals and sharing stories with drivers in Rio in our early days, we understood the biggest challenge isn't traffic or navigation. It's making hundreds of high-pressure business decisions per day with incomplete information."

The "Cherry Picker Game" is endorsed by and co-branded with "The Rideshare Guy" the most popular gig-driver platform in the U.S. In fact, the platform's founder Harry Campbell wrote a definitive guide for gig drivers. He and others including Sergio Avedian have been featured in numerous media outlets about the everyday experience for gig drivers and how to boost profits.

From LatAm's Gig Capital to America's Roads:

The idea for the "Cherry Picker Game" originated from GigU's deep engagement with gig workers in Brazil, home to São Paulo, the largest gig driver city in the Americas. When the pandemic shuttered GigU's original physical driver-support locations (formerly StopClub), the founding team pivoted to mobile technology while maintaining its driver-first philosophy.

"Pedro and I spent years literally sitting at tables with drivers, understanding their daily reality before we wrote a single line of code for our driver empowerment app," said Luiz Gustavo Neves, GigU Co-CEO. "That grassroots insight, combined with today's AI and tech capabilities, let us create fantastic tools that actually solve real problems instead of creating new ones."

The game's Brazilian launch in Portuguese this July generated explosive interest – with more than 300,000 plays and media coverage asking, "Would You Be a Good Uber Driver?"

Now adapted for the U.S. market, the game incorporates the experiences of both Brazilian and American gig drivers to create authentic game-play as a laborer using a modern-day platform.

Each game session puts players through the actual cognitive load facing gig drivers with only 5-8 seconds to evaluate distance, payout, traffic patterns, and their return-trip potential while simultaneously navigating traffic and ensuring everyone's safety. The countdown timer recreates the psychological pressure that most digital platforms use to drive rapid acceptance rates.

"Most people think gig work is just driving, but it's actually high-speed business decision-making under algorithmic pressure," said Inada. "Our game reveals why drivers who seem 'picky' are being financially responsible. They're protecting their income, time, and everyone's safety."

The new game's launch aligns with growing concern over gig-worker exploitation:

GridWise Analytics reports that DoorDash drivers now earn just $12.23 per hour and Uber Eats drivers make $14.96 per hour in the U.S. – often below minimum wage when their vehicle costs are factored in. Meanwhile, Columbia Business School research exposes how Uber alone extracts $3.9 billion annually through "algorithmic manipulation" disguised as "upfront pricing."

Gamification Meets Worker Advocacy:

GigU's "Cherry Picker Game" is a part of a new frontier in worker advocacy: using gamification to build public understanding of modern labor issues. Unlike traditional awareness campaigns, the interactive format creates visceral understanding of gig work's financial pressures and makes the experience accessible to anyone curious about what drivers face daily.

"When passengers experience the everyday pressures faced by most gig drivers, something changes," said GigU Co-CEO Neves. "Understanding becomes solidarity. It helps passengers understand why it takes an extra moment before accepting a trip before a drop-off, for example."

The game serves as an entry point to GigU's full driver-empowerment app features:

Cherry Picker Analysis: Color-coded trip evaluation (green for profitable, yellow for acceptable, red to avoid) - link to more info

Free Profit Calculator: Real-time expense tracking and earnings optimization (link)

Secret Camera: An "unalterable source of truth" that subtly records audio and video to transform any Android smartphone into a cloud-connect dashcam. (link)

Shortcut to Map: Instant Google Maps access showing pickup/drop-off locations for strategic route planning in advance after drivers accept ride offers

Trip Documentation: Automatic screenshot capture for payment verification

Voice Notifications: Hands-free trip alerts for enhanced safety

Platform drivers may download the GigU app directly from the game's interface "enabling them to 'play' the real-life game of gig driving in 'easy mode' with GigU as their co-pilot," said Inada.

Availability and Access:

The free "Cherry Picker Game" is available immediately at www.gigu.app for web browsers on any device. The full GigU mobile app is available for Android devices via Google Play, with a free 15-day trial for new users. After the trial period, subscription costs $6.95/month.

About GigU:

GigU empowers gig-economy workers to take control of their earnings, safety, and financial future through technology that levels the playing field with big tech platforms. Born from direct engagement with drivers in Brazil and now operating in the U.S. market, GigU transforms smartphones into intelligent business tools, helping ride-share and delivery drivers increase their daily profit by 25-30% while enhancing safety. The company has raised nearly $4 million in seed funding to support its U.S. expansion. For more information, visit www.gigu.app

Additional Resources:

