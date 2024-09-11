GigWorx Announces New Office Opening in Greater Omaha, NE / Council Bluffs, IA Area

GigWorx is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office in the greater Omaha, NE/Council Bluffs, IA area.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GigWorx is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office in the greater Omaha, NE/Council Bluffs, IA area. This exciting expansion will officially take place on September 23rd, 2024, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing innovative workforce solutions to vibrant and growing communities.

The new office will be a franchise owned and operated by Brandon Struebing, a respected educator and seasoned business owner in the area. With his extensive experience and deep ties to the community, Brandon is uniquely positioned to lead this new venture to success.

Matt Alvarez, Founder of GigWorx, expressed his enthusiasm for the new opening: "We are incredibly excited to see how Brandon takes the GigWorx concept into such a dynamic and expanding region. His background in education and business ownership will be invaluable in fostering strong community relationships and delivering exceptional service."

The Omaha/Council Bluffs office will serve as a hub for connecting local talent with opportunities that align with their skills and career aspirations. GigWorx remains dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses alike by providing flexible, reliable, and quality workforce solutions.

For more information, please contact:

John-Reed McDonald

President

[email protected]

406-312-0452

We look forward to celebrating the opening with the community and invite everyone to join us in welcoming the newest addition to the GigWorx family.

