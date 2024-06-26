GigWorx Opens New Franchised Location in South Salt Lake City

We are thrilled to bring GigWorx to south Salt Lake City and to be part of this innovative and disruptive platform that is changing the way people work and businesses operate. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring GigWorx to south Salt Lake City and to be part of this innovative and disruptive platform that is changing the way people work and businesses operate," said John Joost. "We believe that gig work is the future of work and that GigWorx is the best solution for both gig workers and businesses in our area."

"We are passionate about helping our community and creating opportunities for people to find work that suits their skills, interests, and schedules," said Tracy Joost. "We are excited to partner with GigWorx and to support local businesses with their staffing needs, especially in these challenging times."

GigWorx is a platform that connects gig workers with local businesses in various industries, such as hospitality, retail, events, logistics, construction, and more. Gig workers can sign up for free and choose when, where, and how they want to work, while businesses can post gigs and hire gig workers on-demand, without the hassle of contracts or processing their payroll. GigWorx provides gig workers with training, insurance, and ratings, and ensures that they are paid quickly and securely.

"We are delighted to welcome John and Tracy to the GigWorx family and to expand our footprint in Utah, a state that is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and vibrant economy," said Matt Alvarez, the founder and CEO of GigWorx. "We are confident that they will bring their expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment to the south Salt Lake City market and that they will make a positive impact on the lives of gig workers and businesses in the area."

GigWorx will open in Salt Lake City on July 15th at 4001 South 700 East, Suite 539, Salt Lake City, UT 84107.

About GigWorx: GigWorx is the leading platform, with local ownership, that connects gig workers with local businesses in need of temporary or flexible labor. Founded in 2018, GigWorx has grown to be a nationwide provider to numerous industries. GigWorx aims to empower gig workers with choice, flexibility, and security, and to help businesses optimize their staffing and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.gigworx.com.

Media Contact

Matt Alvarez, GigWorx, 1 (406) 570-1904, [email protected], www.gigworx.com

SOURCE GigWorx