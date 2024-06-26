GigWorx Opens New Franchised Location in South Salt Lake City

GigWorx, the innovative platform that connects gig workers with local businesses, is expanding its presence in Utah with a new franchised location in south Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GigWorx, the leading platform that connects gig workers with local businesses in need of temporary or flexible labor, is proud to announce the opening of a new franchised location in south Salt Lake City, Utah. The new location will serve the growing demand for gig work in the area, as well as provide opportunities for local businesses to access a pool of qualified and reliable gig workers.
The new franchised location is owned and operated by John and Tracy Joost, a husband-and-wife team who have lived and worked in the community for years. John has a long career in manufacturing and Tracy has spent her career as an educator. They are both proud graduates of Brigham Young University and reside in South Jordan, UT.
"We are thrilled to bring GigWorx to south Salt Lake City and to be part of this innovative and disruptive platform that is changing the way people work and businesses operate," said John Joost. "We believe that gig work is the future of work and that GigWorx is the best solution for both gig workers and businesses in our area."
"We are passionate about helping our community and creating opportunities for people to find work that suits their skills, interests, and schedules," said Tracy Joost. "We are excited to partner with GigWorx and to support local businesses with their staffing needs, especially in these challenging times."
GigWorx is a platform that connects gig workers with local businesses in various industries, such as hospitality, retail, events, logistics, construction, and more. Gig workers can sign up for free and choose when, where, and how they want to work, while businesses can post gigs and hire gig workers on-demand, without the hassle of contracts or processing their payroll. GigWorx provides gig workers with training, insurance, and ratings, and ensures that they are paid quickly and securely.
"We are delighted to welcome John and Tracy to the GigWorx family and to expand our footprint in Utah, a state that is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and vibrant economy," said Matt Alvarez, the founder and CEO of GigWorx. "We are confident that they will bring their expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment to the south Salt Lake City market and that they will make a positive impact on the lives of gig workers and businesses in the area."
GigWorx will open in Salt Lake City on July 15th at 4001 South 700 East, Suite 539, Salt Lake City, UT 84107.
About GigWorx: GigWorx is the leading platform, with local ownership, that connects gig workers with local businesses in need of temporary or flexible labor. Founded in 2018, GigWorx has grown to be a nationwide provider to numerous industries. GigWorx aims to empower gig workers with choice, flexibility, and security, and to help businesses optimize their staffing and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.gigworx.com.
