Gil Pontes Appointed as Executive Director at NextGen Chamber of Commerce

NextGen Chamber of Commerce selects next generation nonprofit and political leader as next Executive Director

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextGen Chamber of Commerce has announced Gil Pontes as its new Executive Director. Pontes will lead the NextGen Chamber of Commerce in its next phase of growth, ensuring next-generation business leaders will have a seat at the table with policy makers, advocates and market shapers.

Pontes joins the NextGen Chamber of Commerce bringing several years of experience in fundraising, strategic planning, operations, and government relations. In this new role, Pontes will guide the NextGen Chamber through its next phase of growth, providing executive leadership in areas of organizational growth, strategy, financial management, revenue, marketing and communications, and advocacy.

"I am honored to be appointed as Executive Director for the NextGen Chamber of Commerce, giving a voice to the millions who will carry this economy into the future," Pontes said. "We need to work on pragmatic solutions to quell the economic anxieties so many feel in these times in which we live. I look forward to leading the charge and giving our generation, and generations behind us, a voice and a seat at the table as we build a NextGen economy."

Pontes joins the NextGen Chamber of Commerce after working most recently as Managing Director of The Nora Project, a national disability inclusion organization, where he led their revenue operations, board relations, along with strategic marketing and communications insights. Pontes has previously served in leadership positions at Options RI, and as Selectman for the Town of Berkley, Mass., which is the executive branch of town government. Pontes received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

About The NextGen Chamber of Commerce

The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is America's first business organization supporting our emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders. We want to turn the tide in favor of a new generation that has been tasked with carrying America's economy through the 21st century.

We pursue this mission by advocating for policy solutions that will benefit business formation, supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem, promoting diversity in our economic ecosystem, and advancing under 40 voices to enable a new generation of business leadership to promote better capitalism.

Media Contact

Gil Pontes, NextGen Chamber of Commerce, 1 508-813-3202, [email protected], NextGenChamber.org

SOURCE NextGen Chamber of Commerce